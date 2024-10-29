Mobilex And Walmart Speed Into The Exhilarating World Of Offshore Racing With Backing Of Class 1 World Powerboat Champions '222 Offshore Australia'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Race World Offshore Key West World Championship Takes Place Nov 3-10

IRVINE,

Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileX , the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the reigning UIM Class 1 World Powerboat Champion Offshore racing team, 222 Offshore Australia. As the team prepares to defend their Key West World Championship title from November 3-10, MobileX and Walmart will be front and center, fueling their drive to victory at one of the most prestigious powerboating events globally.

MobileX continues to make waves with its innovative approach to wireless service, and this partnership with 222 Offshore aligns with its commitment to delivering unmatched performance and flexibility. MobileX uses AI to predict customers' data needs, empowering users to customize their plans starting at just $3.48 per month* and offering unlimited plans from $14.88 per month*. Available in 3,700 Walmart stores nationwide, as well as online, MobileX is rapidly redefining wireless service for a new generation.

"MobileX is a proud sponsor of some of the greatest athletes and teams at the world's most thrilling competitive events, including X Games, NASCAR and more. We're not just building the most competitive mobile service on the market, we're building the only real lifestyle brand in the wireless space and we're thrilled to be partnering with 222 Offshore at the RWO World Championship, a race that embodies speed, passion and peak performance - attributes MobileX brings to its wireless customers," said Peter Adderton, Founder and CEO of MobileX. "Just as 222 Offshore dominates the waves with precision and innovation, MobileX is breaking new ground on what customers can expect from their wireless carrier. We're excited to see our brand take to the water with Darren and the team as they go full throttle to defend their title."

"I'm excited to head to Key West and represent MobileX and hopefully, we'll carry on our winning form from 2023. Key West brings together the best of the best from around the world and we're thrilled to be heading back to the USA and flying the Aussie flag. We're a relatively small, but tight-knit team, but everyone in the team is the best at what they do. This has been our approach in the partners we chose to work with – they're all at the top of their game and highly professional, so it's only fitting for us to work alongside MobileX, which we appreciate very much", says Darren Nicholson, Driver and 222 Offshore Team Owner.

*Prices do not include applicable taxes and government surcharges.

About 222 Offshore Australia

222 Offshore is an Australian-based Powerboat racing team and competes in Australia, USA, Europe & the Middle East. The team is the 2023 Class 1 World Champions and 2024 Australian Champions. With 3 powerboats in 3 countries, the team consists of eight crew members, which includes the throttleman and driver. While the team may be small, collectively the crew has over 90 years experience in Offshore Powerboat racing, making it one of the most seasoned and successful teams currently competing.

Darren Nicholson, driver and owner of 222 Offshore, is a former 3 x World and National Sailing Champion and Australian Yachtsmen of the Year. The switch to powerboat racing was made in 2013 and since then, Darren has won multiple National Championships and two World Championships – one in the XCAT's and one in Class 1.

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex.

