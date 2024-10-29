Ukrainian Parliament Extends Martial Law For Another Three Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has passed the law approving a presidential decree to extend martial law in Ukraine for another 90 days from November 10.

MP from the Holos Party Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

He clarified that the legislative acts on approving the presidential decrees“On the extension of martial law in Ukraine” (No.12151) were supported by 311 MPs and“On the extension of general mobilization” (No.12152) - by 304 MPs.

President submits bills to Parliament on extendingand mobilization

Accordingly, martial law in Ukraine has been extended until February 7, 2025.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. On the same day, martial law was introduced in the country and martial law and general mobilization weregeneral mobilization was announced until March 26.

Subsequently, the period of martial law and general mobilization was extended 12 times.