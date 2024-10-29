First Deputy PM Returns Home After Doha Official Visit
KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) - First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Defense Minister sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah arrived to the country after an official visit to Qatar.
In a press statement Tuesday, Sheikh Fahad expressed his appreciation to the Qatari leadership, government and people for their hospitality and generosity. (end)
