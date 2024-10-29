First Deputy PM Returns Home After Doha Official Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) - First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior and Defense Minister Fahad Yusuf Saud arrived to the country after an official visit to Qatar. In a press statement Tuesday, Sheikh Fahad expressed his appreciation to the Qatari leadership, and people for their hospitality and generosity. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.