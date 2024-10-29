PRESTAN Partners With Nasco Healthcare To Expand Global Distribution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A shared mission enhances access to life-saving CPR and AED training products

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRESTAN Products , a leading provider of CPR and AED training solutions, is proud to announce a new global distribution partnership with Nasco Healthcare , a and global leader in medical simulation. This partnership marks a significant step in PRESTAN's international growth strategy, aligning both companies' missions to better prepare healthcare professionals and instructors worldwide with the tools needed for life-saving training.

Pictured (left to right): Dan Moon (seated) - Chief Executive Officer / President, PRESTAN Akram Ahmed (standing) - North American Sales Manager, PRESTAN Jacob Paul (seated) - Chief Executive Officer, Nasco Healthcare Ed Feil (standing) - Vice President - Global Sales & Marketing, PRESTAN Chris Bryniarski (seated) - Chief Operating Officer, PRESTAN

By partnering with Nasco Healthcare, PRESTAN's full line of intuitive, durable and cost-effective CPR Training Manikins and AED Trainers will be more accessible to a broader international audience, ensuring more individuals are trained and ready to respond effectively in critical situations.

"Partnering with Nasco Healthcare is a perfect alignment with our international growth goals," said Ed Feil, PRESTAN's VP of Global Sales & Marketing. "Together, we can make CPR and AED training more accessible to instructors and students worldwide, building the confidence they need to take life-saving actions when it matters most."

The partnership is rooted in shared values and a unified mission. Nasco Healthcare's dedication to preparing healthcare professionals to "Be READY" perfectly complements PRESTAN's focus on instilling confidence in CPR/AED instructors and their students.

By incorporating PRESTAN's industry-leading products, Nasco Healthcare is now better equipped to offer comprehensive simulation solutions, ranging from basic life support instruction to advanced healthcare scenarios.

"We're thrilled to announce the launch of a new global strategic partnership with PRESTAN Products, opening new opportunities for innovation and excellence in healthcare simulation," said Jacob Paul, CEO of Nasco Healthcare. "PRESTAN aligns perfectly with Nasco Healthcare's mission to prepare frontline healthcare professionals to Be READY to deliver optimal patient outcomes and save lives, whenever and wherever they are needed."

Both companies are committed to enhancing the training experience and ensuring that healthcare professionals, first responders and everyday citizens are equipped with the knowledge, confidence and skills needed to save lives.

About PRESTAN

PRESTAN is committed to building confidence in CPR/AED training instructors and their students by offering a full range of CPR Training Manikins (Made in the USA) and AED Trainers designed to meet the needs of all training environments - including portable, professional and advanced training scenarios.

