Govini Extends Partnership With BAE Systems To Support Critical Nuclear Deterrence Program

Defense software company's multi-year project is optimizing ICBM sustainment

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Govini , the software company that accelerates the defense process, today announced the renewal of a multi-year partnership with BAE Systems

to provide assurance and optimization to support the nation's strategic capabilities through the sustainment of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

"We are proud to continue our shared work in support of one of America's key strategic capabilities," said Tara Murphy Dougherty , Govini CEO. "Govini's software analyzes and proactively strengthens the sustainment of our most critical programs for BAE. Our team works every day to provide best-in-class technology to all of our customers to make defense acquisition a strategic advantage for the United States."



Through this extended partnership with BAE Systems, Govini will play a role in securing and optimizing the industrial base supporting the sustainment of the Minuteman III (MMIII) ICBM system. The ICBM weapon system is one of the three pillars of America's nuclear triad , making Govini's continued work to sustain the MMIII program an important factor in assuring mission readiness and deterrence.



Govini's flagship product, Ark , is a suite of AI-enabled Applications supporting missions throughout the Department of Defense and other federal agencies

Govini builds software to accelerate the Defense Acquisition Process. Ark, Govini's flagship product, is a suite of AI-enabled applications, powered by integrated government and commercial data, that solves problems across the entire spectrum of Defense Acquisition, including Supply Chain, Science & Technology, Production, Sustainment, and Modernization. With Ark, the Acquisition community eliminates slow, manual processes and gains the ability to rapidly imagine, produce, and field critical warfighting capabilities. Ark transforms Defense Acquisition into a strategic advantage for the United States.

