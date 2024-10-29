Phonexa Introduces Solutions To Meet 2024 FCC One-To-One Consent Guidelines

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa, the leading provider of performance marketing software, is excited to announce the launch of its one-to-one consent features tailored to meet the stringent requirements of the 2024 Communications Commission (FCC) regulations. Phonexa's Consent Branch Solution streamlines the process for businesses to obtain explicit consumer consent before contacting them through automated telephone dialing systems (ATDS).

The new FCC regulations mandate that businesses secure clear and explicit consent from consumers before initiating automated calls or text messages. This regulatory shift aims to enhance consumer protection in an evolving regulatory landscape. Phonexa's Consent Branch features simplify compliance with these regulations and empower businesses to foster trust and transparency with their customers.

"Our solution empowers publishers, networks, and service providers to navigate the complexities of the 2024 FCC regulations," said Liana Tonoyan, Chief Information Officer of Phonexa. "The Consent Branch features we've developed equip organizations with advanced capabilities to offer both custom and generic consent language to consumers across various industries. This ensures compliance while enhancing the consumer experience. We've also integrated consent management into our Form Builder, making it easier to create compliant forms within Phonexa."

Phonexa's one-to-one consent solutions address several scenarios for businesses operating under the new FCC guidelines:



Custom and Generic Consent via APIs: Phonexa's Consent Branch System integrates via API, allowing consumers to submit their information (without personally identifiable information, or PII) and receive matching service provider consent language. This setup ensures compliance with one-to-one consent rules by allowing consumers to choose which service providers they want to connect with. Form Builder with Enabled Consent Branches: Built into LMS Sync, Phonexa's Form Builder now features a Consent Page functionality with a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface. Businesses can create custom forms in minutes and embed them on their websites to capture valuable leads. The integration with Phonexa's Lead Management System (LMS Sync) provides real-time tracking and insights on every form submission, streamlining lead management and conversion.

Phonexa's approach not only meets compliance standards but also enhances consumer confidence by providing transparency. It allows organizations to manage multiple partners effectively, ensuring that each service provider receives explicit and tailored consent from consumers.

About Phonexa

Phonexa is a leading performance marketing software solution dedicated to helping businesses optimize their marketing strategies through a suite of eight solutions for publishers, networks, and advertisers. With a comprehensive suite for call tracking, lead management, and new one-to-one consent tools, Phonexa empowers organizations to enhance performance while ensuring adherence to industry regulations. Phonexa's global headquarters are based in Los Angeles with additional offices in the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Canada. The company employs a staff of over 150. For more information, visit .

