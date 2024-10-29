Penflex Receives CRN Approval For Metal Hose Assemblies Used In Turnaround Projects

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penflex Corporation, a leader in flexible piping solutions, has received Canadian Registration Number (CRN) approval from the Alberta Boilers Safety Association (ABSA) for its popular line of made-to-stock metal hose assemblies.

A CRN is issued in each province or territory in Canada by an authorized safety authority for any boiler, pressure vessel or fitting that operates at a pressure greater than 15 psig, or 1 barg. The unique identifier signifies that the design has been accepted and registered for use in that province or territory.

Penflex pre-made assemblies in the Houston warehouse.

Penflex made-to-stock, or "pre-made," assemblies are commonly used in refinery turnaround projects where dozens to hundreds of assemblies can be required within a week's notice to support scheduled maintenance. As Alberta is the leading oil producing and refining province, approval from ABSA gives Penflex customers operating in Canada the opportunity to bid on a wider range of projects.

"This is a great addition to our list of product certifications," says Penflex Director of Business Development Caleb Tillotson. "With these approvals, our customers meet the necessary requirements to service Canada's oil and gas industry which is seeing record highs and is positioned well for future growth with its vast reserves."

Each pre-made assembly is built by an ASME Section IX welder and has been leak tested, hydrotested and tagged. Hoses are protectively stored in boxes or on easy-to-roll racks inside the Penflex Houston warehouse. Ready to load and ship at a moment's notice, pre-made assemblies are stocked in the following configurations.