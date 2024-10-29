Repair Ondemand Celebrates Sale Of One Million Bluedriver Devices To DIY Mechanics And Consumers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Repair OnDemand, a leader in automotive repair technology, proudly announces a major product milestone: the sale of its one millionth BlueDriver device in the retail space. While the commercial version of the product, BlueDriver MAX, is a successful part of a comprehensive diagnostic process, BlueDriver is specifically designed as a trusted, top-rated OBD2 diagnostic tool for both DIY mechanics and consumers alike.

Revolutionizing Vehicle Diagnostics

BlueDriver has quickly become an industry favorite because it simplifies vehicle diagnostics with its convenient app integration, user-friendly design, and superior functionality. Its intuitive interface and easy-to-understand features make vehicle diagnostics a breeze, putting users at ease and in control of their car's health.

"Our goal has always been to empower car owners with a cost-effective, easy-to-use tool," said Randy Kobat, President of Repair OnDemand. "Reaching this milestone is a testament to our customers' trust in BlueDriver, and we're thrilled to celebrate this achievement by offering a great deal on a device that continues redefining vehicle diagnostics."

Key Milestone Stats

Since its launch, BlueDriver has earned the trust of both DIY mechanics and consumers looking for an easy-to-use diagnostic tool for their personal vehicles. With the recent sale of one million devices, it has grown from a niche product into a mainstream diagnostic tool. This remarkable achievement reflects the growing demand for affordable, advanced vehicle diagnostics. BlueDriver's Enhanced Diagnostics gives consumers complete access to information normally only accessible to professional mechanics. Beyond its sales success, BlueDriver has logged nearly 23 million scans and 134 million app sessions, demonstrating its widespread adoption and regular use. Additionally, BlueDriver has generated almost 13 million detailed repair reports, offering users actionable insights into vehicle issues and allowing them to make informed decisions about repairs.

By providing accurate, reliable information, BlueDriver helps users save time and be better informed when they do go in for repairs. This shift has made vehicle maintenance more accessible and reinforced BlueDriver's position as a trusted tool in the automotive tech market.

Customer Feedback and Industry Impact

BlueDriver's popularity is supported by real customer reviews, which include praise for its ease of use, accuracy, and ability to save users hundreds of dollars in repair costs. One satisfied reviewer said, "This little device paid for itself and then some. It tells you exactly what's wrong with your car, saving you from unnecessary trips to the mechanic."

In addition to empowering individual users, BlueDriver has made a lasting impact on the automotive tech market. By offering affordable and advanced diagnostics, it has set a new standard for OBD2 scanners, making high-level diagnostics accessible to everyone.

To celebrate this exciting benchmark, Repair OnDemand is launching a limited-time Million Sold Sale offering BlueDriver for $84.95 for the next four weeks only. Visit for more information.

About Repair OnDemand

Repair OnDemand offers cutting-edge technology that supports auto repair and reconditioning services. Through solutions like BlueDriver, Repair OnDemand has made vehicle diagnostics open-source, providing accessible tools for both consumers and professionals. Alongside its portfolio companies-AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Mobile Tech RX, One Guard Inspections, and BlueDriver-Repair OnDemand continues to power the future of auto repair. For more information, visit repairondemand.

Media Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma! Communications

503-816-2474

