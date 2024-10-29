SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation Of Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating ResMed (NYSE:RMD) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

Click for additional information:

The investigation seeks to determine whether ResMed and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company's in connection with recent corporate actions.

ResMed shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 fo r additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit .

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

(... )

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

(... )

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

(888) 715 – 1740



This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.