Quantum Capital Group Raises More Than $10 Billion For Diversified Energy Investment Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Capital Group (“Quantum”) today announced it has raised more than $10 billion in aggregate capital commitments, inclusive of co-investment, across its private equity, structured capital, and private credit platforms, all of which are focused on the industry. The total raised includes $5.25 billion for the firm's private equity flagship, Quantum Energy Partners VIII, $2.8 billion for the firm's structured capital fund, Quantum Capital Solutions II, and approximately $2 billion for other associated funds on the Quantum platform.

Quantum's latest fundraising cycle received broad institutional support from a diverse, global group of existing and new investors. With a flexible mandate to invest where needed in the capital structure, Quantum invests across the entire energy value chain, including in oil and gas, midstream, thermal and renewable power generation, energy infrastructure, and the energy transition. The successful capital raise will advance Quantum's mission to provide affordable, reliable, abundant, and environmentally sustainable energy to meet the world's growing energy needs.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support we received in this fundraise from long-time investors, as well as many first-time investors,” said Wil VanLoh, Founder and CEO of Quantum.“This milestone is a testament to the strength of our track record and Quantum's 26-year history of partnering with leading energy-focused entrepreneurs, management teams, and businesses to provide the capital and support they need to execute their business plans. As the energy industry experienced unprecedented change over the past decade, we have continued to evolve our strategy and grow our talented team to capitalize on the corresponding opportunities in our dynamic industry. In particular, we have invested heavily in building a team that combines extensive investment, operating, technical, digital, and ESG expertise to better price and manage risk for our investors, while also enabling us to better support and be a value-added partner to the companies in which we invest.”

“The ongoing success of our flagship private equity strategy and the rapid growth of our energy credit platform enhances our ability to advance innovative companies in the energy sector, positioning us to drive both value and impact for our investors and portfolio companies,” said Ajay Khurana, Co-President of Quantum.“As there continues to be a massive need for global investment in all forms of energy, we are confident in our continued ability to drive meaningful value for the businesses and teams we partner with, our investors, and the global community.”

“Since our inception in 1998, Quantum has invested in nearly 150 leading companies across the energy industry. As we continue to grow our franchise, we are well positioned to support the world's leading energy and sustainability entrepreneurs and help achieve their visions,” said Charles Baillie, Co-President of Quantum.“We thank our tremendous new and existing investors for their confidence in our strategy and look forward to continuing to invest in compelling opportunities where we can unlock additional avenues for growth and enhance the way our companies meet global energy needs.”

