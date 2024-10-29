EXL Recognized As A Major Player In IDC Marketscape For Worldwide Data Modernization Services In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EXL partners with clients to lay the data foundations of AI, improve operational efficiency and customer experience, using modern, agile, secure and scalable data platforms

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced that it has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Modernization Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51234424, September 2024) report.



The inaugural report evaluates 27 service providers across their core value propositions, execution and innovation capabilities, go-to-market strategy, and market impact.

“Whether driven by AI adoption or not, data modernization services are a critical component of organizations' strategies to become more efficient, agile, and growth-oriented businesses,” said Jennifer Hamel, senior research director, Enterprise Intelligence Services at IDC.“This study evaluates 27 vendors that have established themselves as trusted partners for navigating the complexities of data modernization and continue to expand and evolve their portfolios to meet organizations' future needs across the enterprise intelligence architecture.”

According to the report,“IDC considers EXL's strategies around offerings, client adoption, employee skills and retention, and innovation and R&D as key strengths. EXL also showcased strengths in achieving business outcomes for clients with data modernization services through case studies across a variety of industries and business functions.”

“At EXL, we take great pride in helping our clients realize the power of data and AI by creating modern data architecture, data flows and solutions for them,” said Vivek Jetley, president and global head of analytics at EXL.“We combine our data, domain and AI expertise to design and implement solutions that improve operational efficiency and customer experience. We're proud to receive this recognition from the IDC MarketScape as we continue to help our clients optimize their processes and build their future successes.”

IDC's Enterprise Intelligence Services subscribers can read the IDC MarketScape report at idc.com .

For more information about how EXL partners with clients to lay the data foundations of AI and improve operational efficiency and customer experience through the design and implementation of modern, agile, secure, and scalable data platforms, please visit here .

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About EXL

EXL (Nasdaq: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. We partner with clients using a data and AI-led approach to reinvent business models, drive better business outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, analytics, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform operations for the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 55,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL's actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL's Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

