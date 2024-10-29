Aligned’S Salt Lake Metro Area Data Center Earns Three Green Globes® Certification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Green Building Initiative Recognizes SLC-03 for Outstanding Efficiency and Environmental Impact Reduction

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers , a leading infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, announces its Salt Lake Metro Area data center has received Green Globes® for New certification from the Green Building Initiative (GBI). Aligned's SLC-03 hyperscale data center received a rating of Three Green Globes® for its design and construction, demonstrating outstanding success in resource efficiency and environmental impact reduction.

“We are honored that the GBI once again has conferred Three Green Globes certification to one of our hyperscale data centers in recognition of its sustainable design and innovative technologies that significantly improve energy and water efficiency,” states Andrew Schaap , CEO of Aligned.“Sustainability is not static, but a dynamic process that continues for the lifetime of a facility. As the surge in AI and high-performance computing gives rise to greater data center demand, our teams are committed to remaining vigilant in managing the planet's resources for the benefit of our customers, employees, investors and communities.”

Aligned's SLC-03 hyperscale data center is one of four the company has completed in the Salt Lake City Metro Area. GBI's third-party final assessment report recognized Aligned for its integrated design approach“with total dedication to sustainability at every phase and with every partner in the design and construction” of the project. Aligned's PHX-04, ORD-01, and ORD-02 data centers in Phoenix and Chicago, respectively, were also awarded Three Green Globes in recognition of their outstanding achievements in sustainable design and construction.

“Aligned continues to demonstrate sustainable design excellence, leadership, and accountability with Green Globes certification,” said Vicki Worden, GBI President & CEO.“GBI is proud to support Aligned's commitment. It is one that is radiating through the industry to design, deliver, and occupy sustainable and resilient data centers.”

Green Globes recognized Aligned's patented and award-winning Delta3TM air cooling technology , which combined with a state-of-the-art waterless heat rejection system, creates a hyper-scalable and ultra-efficient environment that dynamically adapts to IT loads. As Aligned's Green Globes Assessor (GGA) noted, Delta3 reduces water consumption and requires lower infrastructure costs compared to conventional cooling technologies. With Aligned's Delta3 air cooling and DeltaFlow~TM liquid cooling technologies, customers can easily transition from air-cooled to liquid-cooled systems or deploy hybrid cooling systems - combining both air and liquid - in the same data hall. Aligned's cooling systems and turnkey designs provide infrastructure that scales seamlessly to meet customer requirements from 3 to 350kW per rack and beyond. The GGA also noted that the HVAC and plumbing systems at SLC-03 were installed with sound isolation devices and insulated duct work to mitigate acoustic problems, thereby improving occupant well-being.

Founded in 2004, GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving the built environment's impact on climate and society. GBI's Green Globes third-party certification process involves a design and onsite assessment and evaluates environmental assessment areas including project management, site, energy, water, resources, emissions, and indoor environment.



About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability, and their bottom line. For more information, visit and connect with us on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

