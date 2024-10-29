(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Rezolve AI's proprietary brainpowa model showcases the future of commerce with empathetic AI, as Sierra's recent fundraising underscores a shared vision for transformative, conversational AI solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve AI, (Nasdaq: RZLV) a pioneer in empathetic conversational commerce solutions, congratulates Sierra on its recent $4.5 billion valuation achieved through fundraising led by Greenoaks Capital, with participation from ICONIQ and Thrive Capital. This milestone signals robust investor confidence in AI-driven customer engagement, a vision Rezolve AI has advanced with its proprietary brainpowa large language model and suite of commerce-focused AI solutions.

“We applaud Sierra's groundbreaking fundraising, which not only validates the rapid growth of conversational AI but also reinforces the importance of empathy-driven technology, something we at Rezolve AI have been building for years,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Rezolve AI.“Our partnership with Microsoft underscores our leadership in this space, expanding the reach of our Brain Suite to offer retailers around the globe access to AI solutions specifically designed for compassionate, intelligent customer interactions.”

The recently announced partnership between Rezolve AI and Microsoft brings Rezolve's Brain Suite - including Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and Brain Assistant - to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This collaboration is designed to empower retailers with advanced AI capabilities that drive frictionless, empathetic customer experiences, addressing a critical need in the rapidly evolving digital commerce landscape.

“The $175m investment in Sierra by Greenoaks, ICONIQ, and Thrive Capital reflects the industry's recognition of empathetic AI as a transformative force,” Wagner added.“Rezolve AI's proprietary brainpowa model is at the forefront of this revolution, equipping retailers with tools that enable genuine, engaging, and highly personalized customer journeys. Together with Microsoft, we're setting new standards in conversational commerce, helping businesses around the world harness the power of empathy through AI.”

Rezolve AI's Brain Suite, powered by brainpowa, is purpose-built to address the complexities of modern retail, from streamlining customer journeys to offering responsive, personalized engagement across digital channels. This expanded commitment to empathetic AI solutions is helping redefine the future of retail, with tools that not only understand customers' needs but respond in a way that fosters genuine connection and loyalty.

This latest chapter in empathetic AI reflects a shared industry ambition to reshape customer engagement for the better, a direction that Rezolve AI is proud to lead.

About Rezolve Ai:

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-driven commerce solutions, offering businesses innovative tools to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence. Its flagship products – Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and Brain Assistant – empower companies to stay ahead in the evolving world of AI.

