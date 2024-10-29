PM Modi Realised Sardar Patel's Vision With Revocation Of Article 370: CM Yadav 

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 29 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi realised Sardar Patel's vision with revocation of Article 370.

CM Yadav made this statement during the launch of the 'Run For Unity' event to mark the 150th birth anniversary of first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Bhopal.

"With his extraordinary efforts, Sardar Patel united the country despite many obstacles. He merged 562 princely states. However, Article 370 was hurting the sentiments of the people of India. PM Modi realised Patel's vision with revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019," he said.

On this occasion, CM Yadav administered the oath of national unity to the packed gathering of participants in the event organised at T. T. Nagar Stadium.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena and several other senior officials attended the event.

He said the "Run For Unity" was organised two days before the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, as people will be busy celebrating Diwali.

Patel was born in Nadiad, Kheda district in Gujarat on October 31, 1875.

The 'Iron Man' played a crucial role in integrating the 562 princely states, including the merger of Bhopal into the country after independence.

Patel convinced the Nawab of Bhopal to join India.

But, Nawab took complete control over the state. However, a three-month period of protests in Bhopal fervently advocated the merger, post which, on April 30, 1949, the Nawab signed the letter of accession, making it a part of India on June 1, 1949.

Meanwhile, the celebrations for the 69th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh have also begun.

The Madhya Pradesh government has planned a four-day-long celebration on the state's Foundation Day on November 1.