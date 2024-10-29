415 Capital Announces €150 Million Second Fund And Key Appointments To Investment Committee To Support Breakthrough And Life-Saving Medical Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MUNICH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 415 Capital Management GmbH (" 415 Capital "), a global leader in medical venture capital, today announced the launch of its second fund, 415 Capital Fund II , with a target of €150 million ($165 million). This fund will focus on advancing breakthrough, life-saving medical technologies, particularly those addressing cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases-the leading causes of death and disability worldwide, as well as the top drivers of healthcare costs.

A significant majority of the fund's target commitments have already been secured from prominent limited partners, including the European Investment Fund (EIF), KfW Capital , Wachstumsfonds Deutschland (established on Universal Investment's platform and including over 20 institutional investors, among them insurance companies, foundations and asset managers) and several reputable family offices from Europe and North America. Notably, leading physician-innovators have also joined as investors. The final close of 415 Capital Fund II is anticipated by the end of the first quarter of 2025 .

The fund has already made investments in two clinical-stage cardiovascular companies, with additional transactions expected to be announced soon.

"We are incredibly grateful for the trust our limited partners continue to place in us. Their support highlights the significant clinical impact and value of our portfolio," said Frederik Groenewegen , Co-Founder and General Partner at 415 Capital. "Since launching our first institutional fund in 2020, we've partnered with visionary entrepreneurs who have achieved key clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones. These successes have generated significant value for our investors while improving patient outcomes globally. With a larger fund and a robust pipeline of high-quality opportunities ahead, we are poised to make an even greater impact on patient care."

New Appointments to Strengthen Investment Leadership

In conjunction with the successful fundraising, 415 Capital also announced the appointments of Azin Parhizgar, PhD, and Ruben Osnabrugge, MD, PhD to its Investment Committee.

"Azin has been instrumental in building the 415 Capital platform since its inception. Her unique combination of scientific, entrepreneurial, and operational expertise is invaluable to our team," commented Groenewegen. "We are also very excited to welcome Ruben to the Investment Committee. Since joining us in 2023, Ruben has leveraged his expertise in cardiac surgery, clinical trials and healthcare economics to drive value across our portfolio."

About 415 Capital

415 Capital is a leading venture capital firm specializing in medical technology investments across Europe, the U.S., and Israel. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, the firm manages nearly $200 million in assets and focuses on clinical-stage innovations addressing cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases, the leading causes of death and disability globally and the top drivers of healthcare costs. Additionally, 415 Capital selectively invests in neuromodulation, medical robotics, and companies innovating at the intersection of patient monitoring, medical imaging, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Over the past five years, 415 Capital portfolio companies have attracted over €600 million ($650 million) in follow-on financing from leading life science venture capital firms and corporate strategic investors. Some notable portfolio companies include Supira Medical , R3 Vascular , CorFlow , Distalmotion , and

TRiCares .

By leveraging a global network of Key Opinion Leaders and partnerships with world-renowned hospitals and clinical research institutions across Europe, the US, and Israel, 415 Capital provides its portfolio companies with unparalleled strategic support. Over the years, the firm's team has backed more than 50 medical technology startups, whose products are now utilized by physicians to treat hundreds of thousands of patients annually.

