Large Georgia Library System Selects Accelecom To Enhance Network Connectivity

Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions, today announced that one of the largest Regional Library Systems in Georgia selected Accelecom to deliver high-speed network, internet and managed service solutions

across their numerous locations. This collaboration will significantly enhance the Library System's and security posture as well as safeguard their constituents.

In today's digital age, connectivity is essential for public libraries to fulfill their mission of providing equitable access to information and resources for all community members. High-speed internet enables libraries to offer a wide array of services, including online learning platforms, digital media access, and remote assistance for patrons.

Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom, said. "With a long history of supporting Universities, Schools and Libraries across Georgia we are excited to once again do so, in this case in rural Georgia. Our partnership reinforces Accelecom's commitment to expanding our reach and bridging the digital divide throughout Georgia and our ability to assist these organizations in accelerating their digital transformation."

As libraries continue to evolve into dynamic community hubs, reliable connectivity is a key driver in promoting digital literacy and supporting the varied needs of their patrons. This partnership between Accelecom and the Library System exemplifies a significant step towards creating a more connected and informed society.

