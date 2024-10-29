GLESEC Announces Innovative Approach For Cloud Application Protection Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leading the way in Cybersecurity, Cyber-Compliance and Cyber-Risk Management.

International Cyber-Security Firm GLESEC has announced the immediate availability of its CLOUD APPLICATION PROTECTION SOLUTION (CAP) for organizations of all sizes worldwide to deliver real-time risk management, threat mitigation and vulnerability management for Internet facing assets on its flagship SKYWATCHSM.

At the August 14th, 2024, Web Conference "Fighting AI with AI", GLESEC unveiled its CAP solution to a global audience of CIOs and CISOs. A team of law enforcement and industry executives highlighted the current challenges and how CAP addresses this effectively by providing:



Consolidated visibility or Risk and Cybersecurity for Internet facing assets. 7x24x365 Protection and Remediation.

The CLOUD APPLICATION PROTECTION SOLUTION (CAP), is powered by GLESEC's Risk and Cybersecurity SKYWATCHSM Platform and Service, Radware's Cloud DDoS Protection and Cloud Application Protection and CYMULATE's Breach & Attack Simulation technology. This powerful combination of technology, people and partnerships, enable us to deliver real-time protection and risk management in single-pane-of-glass, simplifying, optimizing cost and peace-of-mind.

"Given the continued surge in cyberattacks, we've seen an increased demand for consolidated risk-mitigation and threat mitigation for Internet facing applications. Companies of all sizes are increasingly exposed to attacks that compromise their businesses," said Sergio Heker, CEO of GLESEC. "Our native SKYWATCHSM

integrations with Radware's Application Protection and DDoS Protection and CYMULATE's Breach & Attack Simulation, strengthen GLESEC's global client's visibility, remediation and protection in a single platform."

Today, GLESEC's SKYWATCH platform serves organizations across 16 countries. It provides 24X7X365 adaptive managed services that consolidate all cybersecurity information in a single pane of glass, including Attack Surface Management Vulnerability and Threat mitigation, and real-time risk management. SKYWATCH's portfolio of services are operated by GLESEC's Secured Operation Centers in multiple locations providing monitoring, testing, investigation, incident response, remediation, and change-management.

"The attack surface is constantly changing, which means organizations are required to have a plan to react to these changes. Cymulate provides extensive attack simulation and immediate threat testing across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures which is an effective complement to the SKYWATCH platform,"

says Chris Chaney, Cymulate's Channel Account Manager.

"Cymulate Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) validates cybersecurity controls by safely conducting threat activities, tactics, techniques, and procedures in production environments."

The top challenges every enterprise face:



Sophisticated Threat Landscape . Constant proving; lack of complete visibility; multi-cloud reliance; increased in multi-vector attacks.

Scale and Complexity . Increase in complexity of technology and managing and multi-cloud environment.

Time and Resources : The extensive time and resources required to detect and respond to vulnerabilities.

Unified View : The absence of a unified view of cybersecurity information.

Compliance and Regulatory Requirements . Satisfy multiple regulations. Third Party Risks . How third parties can introduce risks to our environment.

SKYWATCHSM CAP Solution

as a full-set package of services to deliver risk, vulnerability and protection to Internet facing assets.



Comprehensive Platform:

An evergreen External Attack Surface Management solution to protect applications and systems from the Internet that consolidates and responds to threats from multi-vector attacks and determines vulnerability and risk in real-time.

Automation and Customization:

Automated yet customizable to the client's environment for repeatable, systematic, and continuous testing and protection.

Focused on Resolution:

Prioritizes reducing the time from detection to mitigation, improving organizational communication and efficiency by decentralizing and centralizing simultaneously. Outsourcing:

eliminates technology obsolesce, reduces cost of operation and maintains business focus.

GLESEC continues to innovate, providing unparalleled value to its clients and leading the market with comprehensive cybersecurity, cyber-compliance, and cyber-risk services.

About GLESEC®

GLESEC is a cybersecurity powerhouse delivering world-class information security since 2003 to organizations across the Americas. Its proprietary SKYWATCHSM platform integrates more than 40 managed services and the Seven Element Cybersecurity Model (7eCSMTM). The company offers a full suite of orchestration services, auditing, regulatory compliance, threat mitigation, and vulnerability handling. GLESEC's unique approach consolidates capabilities under a single umbrella, reducing the risks of disjointed teams and tools, and providing the expertise and processes clients seek. GLESEC is privately held, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and operates across the Americas, serving large organizations and multinationals.

For more information, visit or contact Marketing Department at +1(321)430-0500 x130 [email protected] .

