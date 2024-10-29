Kepler Group Hires Industry Leader Chris O’Brien As EVP, Head Of Client Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kepler Group today announced the appointment of Chris O'Brien as Executive Vice President, Head of Client Solutions. In this new role, O'Brien will report to Remy Stiles, CEO of Kepler North America.

O'Brien brings a wealth of leadership experience and a strong track record of driving client growth. He most recently served as Managing Director, Global Client Lead (GCL) at Omnicom Group where he led accounts such as State Farm, SC Johnson, and Culver's. O'Brien is also a passionate advocate for DEI initiatives, having served as an executive sponsor for Omnicom's Activism Committee. He was a co-founder of OMD's Growth Academy, which supports minority- and women-owned small businesses.

In his role at Kepler, O'Brien will be responsible for evolving the agency's approach to client service, ensuring that brands see the full benefit of today's rapidly-evolving marketing and insights ecosystem. He will also lead the continued integration of the Kepler Intelligence Platform (Kip) into client offerings. Kip is the audience and decisioning engine that has powered billions in media investment and hundreds of millions of dollars in business impact for Kepler clients.

“I'm thrilled to join Kepler at such an exciting time," O'Brien said. "The performance-based mindset that agencies like Kepler have perfected now informs all marketing, and I believe very strongly that Kepler's proprietary tech and deep bench of expertise make it uniquely positioned to capitalize on this inflection point."

“Chris's ability to inspire large client teams to deliver breakthrough innovation and impact, as well as his passion for DEI and agency culture, make him the perfect addition as we continue to land Fortune 500 clients and invest in making Kepler the most attractive place to work” said Stiles.“I look forward to partnering with him to ensure Kepler remains the agency of choice for the industry's most forward-looking advertisers.”

About Kepler

Kepler is a global agency built for a digital world. Since 2012, the firm's focus on strategic insights, true business partnership, and industry-leading expertise are why Fortune 500 brands have chosen it as their marketing innovation partner. With over 600 professionals in 10 offices worldwide, Kepler proudly sits within kyu, a strategic operating unit of top-ten holding company Hakuhodo DY Holdings. Fellow kyu companies include IDEO, Sid Lee, BIMM, SYPartners, Napkyn, Godfrey Dadich, and Sylvain. Learn more at keplergrp.com.

