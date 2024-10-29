Lipella Pharmaceuticals To Present At 2024 Spartan Capital Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIPO) (“Lipella” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on addressing serious diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that CEO Jonathan Kaufman, PhD will be presenting at the 2024 Spartan Capital Investor that is being held on November 4, 2024, at the Pierre Hotel in New York.

Event: Lipella Presentation - 2024 Spartan Capital Investor Conference

Date: Monday, November 4th, 2024

Time: 9:25 am EST

Jonathan Kaufman will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors of the conference.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Additionally, Lipella maintains a therapeutic focus on diseases with significant, unaddressed morbidity and mortality where no approved drug therapy currently exists. Lipella completed its initial public offering in December 2022. For more information, please visit or LinkedIn

