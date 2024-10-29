Ethos Cannabis Launches Revamped “Feel Better Club” Rewards Program To Simplify Earnings And Point Redemption

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Rewards Now Easily Accessible via the Ethos App

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos Cannabis , a leading multistate operator with a presence in Massachusetts, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, announced the launch of its newly revamped rewards program, the Feel Better Club. This enhanced program delivers a more streamlined and rewarding experience for Ethos customers, designed to provide more value and simplicity in earning and redeeming points.

With no minimum spend required to start redeeming points, the program is even more accessible than ever. Available across all Ethos dispensary locations , as well as fully integrated into the Ethos app , customers can easily track their rewards in real-time, ensuring a seamless experience.

Key features of the new Feel Better Club include:



Simplified Points Structure: Earn one point for every dollar spent at any Ethos Cannabis store. Customers can quickly accumulate points, with 100 points equating to a $5 reward, making it easy to see how close they are to their next reward-all of which can be tracked directly in the Ethos app.

Tiered Redemption System: Customers can enjoy more rewards as their spending increases: Spend $100 to redeem $10 off (200 points). For every additional $50 spent, customers can redeem an extra $5 off (100 points).

Exclusive Member Benefits: Feel Better Club members can enjoy a range of perks including bonus point events, personalized deals, birthday rewards, and friend referral bonuses. Multi-Channel Notifications: Stay informed on promotions and rewards through email, text, and push notifications through the Ethos app, making it easy to stay engaged with the program. A dedicated FAQ section on the Ethos Rewards webpage also answers any program-related questions.

“We've revamped the Feel Better Club to not only enhance the value for our customers but also to simplify the entire experience,” said Julie Power, VP of Retail at Ethos Cannabis.“By integrating the program into the Ethos app, we're making it easier than ever for customers to track their rewards, stay informed, and redeem points seamlessly, no matter where they shop.”

For more information on Ethos' Feel Better Club or to sign up, visit the Ethos Rewards Page or download the Ethos app .

About Ethos Cannabis:

Ethos Cannabis is a multi-state operator with operations in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Ohio. Ethos also boasts five brands in its portfolio, Natural Selections (MA & PA), Eleven (MA & PA), Headliners (MA), and Meigs County (OH). Ethos is a leading vertically integrated, retail-focused platform in the Mid-Atlantic, East Coast, and Midwest markets of the U.S. This platform serves mainstream consumers while expanding the health and wellness market through relationships with Thomas Jefferson University and other academic medical institutions and strategic partnerships. Ethos is dedicated to helping individuals feel and live better through their experiences with cannabis. For more information on Ethos, visit ethoscannabis.com .

CONTACT: Media Contact: ...