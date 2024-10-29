Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. And Exergy International Sign MOU To Promote ORC Heat Recovery Solutions Across The Americas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irvine, CA., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Technologies , Inc. (“CETY”) (Nasdaq: CETY), a clean energy and services company specializing in eco-friendly energy solutions, clean fuels, and alternative power for small and mid-sized projects in Americas, Europe, and Asia, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Exergy International Srl (“Exergy”), a global leading provider of Organic Rankine Cycle (“ORC”) systems, with headquarters in Italy. This strategic partnership aims to drive growth in the field of heat recovery solutions by promoting, selling, and supporting Exergy's ORC systems across the Americas and potentially other global regions. The collaboration will expand Exergy's and CETY's Waste Heat to Power solutions throughout the Americas, enabling CETY to offer small to large-scale ORC systems for industries such as cement, steel, glass, oil & gas, utilities and for power generation from geothermal resources and biomass.

Leveraging CETY's established market presence and engineering expertise, coupled with Exergy's advanced high-capacity ORC systems utilizing the Radial Outflow Turbine, the two companies will offer highly-efficient and competitive waste heat recovery solutions to target specific industry needs for decarbonization.

“We see a significant growth trajectory ahead,” said Kam Mahdi, CEO of CETY.“With the rising demand for energy-efficient solutions, this partnership provides a scalable platform to tap into a wide range of ORC applications, from waste heat recovery in industrial process heat and biomass projects to geothermal. Together, we're positioned to make an impact on the waste heat to power landscape, generating strong sales growth and profitability.”

Luca Pozzoni, General Manager of Exergy, comments: "Exergy views the American market as a key region for the company's development and growth, a market that we have chosen to focus on in the coming years. I am confident that our collaboration with CETY will allow us to expand our presence, deepen our understanding of the market, and soon establish new ORC references in the region. With over 550 MWe in our portfolio, we are well-positioned to support American industries in their decarbonization journey."

This MOU represents a strategic partnership in the waste heat recovery sector and a pathway for scalable global growth. As industries continue to prioritize sustainable energy practices, the demand for ORC solutions is expected to increase. CETY and Exergy are poised to seize the momentum and set a new standard in delivering energy-efficient solutions worldwide.

About Exergy International srl

EXERGY INTERNATIONAL Srl is a leading provider of clean energy technologies. We are experts in the design, engineering and manufacturing of Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) systems with the pioneering Radial Outflow Turbine. EXERGY's proprietary technologies, covered by several patents, allow for highly efficient energy production via the exploitation of heat sources from geothermal, waste heat from industry, biomass and concentrated solar power. The EXERGY portfolio accounts for over 500 MWe and the second largest geothermal binary fleet worldwide. EXERGY is part of the Chinese TICA Group, a leading integrated system and service provider in HVAC. From the headquarters in the north of Italy (Milan), EXERGY exports and implements its technology worldwide with a particular focus on high growth potential markets. Website:

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“CETY.” For more information, visit .

For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

