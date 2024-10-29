Helios AI Launches Supply Chain Climate Audits To De-Risk Global Agri-Food Supply Chains

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New SC2A evaluates the medium and long term climate risks facing an organization's agricultural to secure sustainable sourcing

- Francisco Martin-Rayo, co-founder and CEO of Helios

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Helios Artificial Intelligence (Helios AI), a leader in climate risk analysis for the agri-food industry, today announces the launch of its new Supply Chain Climate Audits (SC2A). This innovative product aims to help companies address the growing climate risks impacting global agri-food supply chains. SC2A provides procurement leaders with critical insights into how climate change will affect their suppliers and commodities over the next decade, allowing organizations sourcing globally to mitigate supply chain disruptions and adapt to future challenges.

The increasing frequency of catastrophic climate events - such as the record-breaking temperatures, wildfires and rainfall seen across the globe in recent months - has placed unprecedented pressure on global supply chains, especially in the agriculture sector. Helios AI's platform, powered by 500 billion climate risk data points and cutting-edge machine learning models, helps organizations stay ahead of these risks.

“At Helios, we've seen the accelerating pace of agricultural disruptions firsthand, from cocoa in Cote d'Ivoire to corn in the U.S. Midwest,” said Francisco Martin-Rayo, Co-Founder and CEO of Helios AI.“We created our Supply Chain Climate Audits to give procurement teams the ability to proactively climate-proof their supply chains. With our SC2A, companies can make informed decisions on which suppliers to invest in and which to move away from, ensuring they can secure sustainable sourcing in a rapidly changing climate.”

Helios AI's SC2A offering evaluates the specific climate risks facing an organization's supply chain based on its supplier locations and commodities. By identifying which suppliers are vulnerable and which could thrive under changing conditions, SC2A enables businesses to make strategic decisions for future procurement.

For instance, a global juice manufacturer used Helios AI's SC2A to assess their grapefruit and apple suppliers. The audit revealed that warmer and drier temperatures in Spain would result in sweeter grapefruit juice, signaling an opportunity for the manufacturer to deepen investment in Spanish suppliers. Conversely, the SC2A advised the manufacturer to move away from certain Polish apple growers due to anticipated lower yields caused by shorter winters and greater frost risk.

As the world faces unprecedented climate disruption, Helios AI's Supply Chain Climate Audits will empower agri-food companies to better manage the risks and maintain a resilient supply chain in the face of future crises.

About Helios Artificial Intelligence:

Helios AI is the leading artificial intelligence company for predicting soft commodity prices and agricultural supply disruptions. Boasting daily and historical coverage for 85 countries and 50+ commodities, its platform analyzes billions of signals in real time to empower organizations to be one step ahead of the market. For more information, visit .

