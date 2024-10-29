(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Annual roundup highlights the private equity, venture capital, and lenders with track records of backing founder-led companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its sixth annual

Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity, venture capital firms, and lenders with a track record of backing founder-led companies. This year's list recognizes Vesey Street Capital Partners as a top firm.

Vesey Street Capital Partners Named to Inc.'s 2024 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

The prestigious list celebrates the investors who believe in backing founder-led businesses and helping them thrive.

All companies on the list have successful track records of collaboration and remain actively involved with the businesses they invest in.

"It has been a complicated few years for growth companies and the companies that fund them," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "So we are happy to share with our readers our latest guidance on which venture capital firms, private equity firms, and growth-capital lenders have the track record and reputation of being especially good partners to founders and CEOs."

"We're honored to be recognized by Inc. as a top Founder-Friendly Investor," says VSCP's Founder & Managing Partner, Adam Feinstein. "At Vesey Street Capital Partners, we are committed to partnering with founder-led businesses, helping them grow while preserving the vision that drives their success."

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

The

ABOUT INC.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

ABOUT VESEY STREET CAPITAL PARTNERS

Vesey Street Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts of lower middle-market healthcare services businesses. VSCP invests on behalf of a wide array of Limited Partners, including asset management firms, family offices, pension funds, and other institutional investors. Since its inception,

VSCP has consummated 41 transactions across ten platform businesses and has deployed ~$730 million of equity capital. For more information, please visit .

About the 2024 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

The 2024 List of Founder-Friendly Investors was created by Inc. and was based on references shared by Vesey Street Capital Partners in July 2024. The full extent of the scope of firms considered for this award is unknown. The fee to apply for this award was $1,990. There was no compensation paid for winning the award. Inc. is not affiliated with Vesey Street Capital Partners or is an investor in an investment vehicle sponsored by Vesey Street Capital Partners. There can be assurance that other firms or surveys would reach the same conclusion.

Contact:

Tiffany Visconti

646-847-2474

[email protected]

SOURCE Vesey Street Capital Partners

