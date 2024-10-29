Advanced Manufacturing Startup Hadrian Announces Veteran Finance Executive West Owens As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadrian, the advanced company supercharging the American worker and building factories of the future, today announced the appointment of West Owens as its Chief Officer (CFO).

Owens, a veteran finance executive with over 20 years' experience, joins from TerraWatt Infrastructure, a charging solutions provider for electrified fleets, where he served as CFO. Prior to that, he served as CFO and in other senior finance and advisory roles at a variety of startups, where he focused on growth and scaling companies as well as new technology industries. Among other positions, Owens served as Vice President of Structured Finance at SolarCity, where he raised over $2 billion in diversified capital for the company and securitized the first solar service agreements and loans in the ABS market.

Owens has an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and a Bachelor of Arts from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton.

"We are tremendously excited to welcome West to our executive team and think he is the right person to lead us through our next stages of growth," said Hadrian's Founder and CEO Chris Power. "Our goal is to scale rapidly to service the significant need among U.S. manufacturers to increase the speed, efficiency, and quality of their manufacturing processes, and I believe that with West's financial guidance, we will be able to grow both the footprint of our own business and the capabilities we can offer our customers."

"Joining Hadrian at this stage in its development is a tremendous opportunity to support the critical mission to revive the American industrial base," said Owens. "My career has been focused on ensuring that companies build the financing engine and set up the right long-term capital structure to allow them to reach their full potential, so I could not be more excited to be working with Chris and the team on scaling and financing the next generation of smart factories."

About Hadrian: Hadrian is the factory of the future. It helps the U.S. industrial and manufacturing base scale by supercharging the American worker with process engineering, AI, Machine Learning, and robotics. Hadrian's mission is to transform the U.S. industrial base by building a series of highly automated precision component factories to enable space and defense manufacturers to get parts 10x faster and halve the cost of making rockets, satellites, jets, and drones. By harnessing the latest in automation technology, artificial intelligence, and precision engineering, Hadrian scales advanced machining to support customers in space, transportation, and defense. Hadrian raised $117 million from top-tier investors in its Series B financing in February 2024.

