Accel-KKR Named To Inc.'S List Of Founder-Friendly Investors For Sixth Consecutive Year

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accel-KKR, a global technology-focused firm, has been named in Inc.'s 2024 List of Founder-Friendly Investors. This recognition marks the sixth year in a row that Accel-KKR has been named to the list.

For more than two decades, Accel-KKR has been investing in middle-market software and enabled services companies with the goal of advancing their journeys by bringing capital, expertise and a of relationships to enable them to grow faster and more profitably. Throughout the years, the firm has taken a collaborative approach to working with the management teams of its portfolio companies to help their businesses reach their full potential.

"It has been a complicated few years for growth companies and the companies that fund them," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "So we are happy to share with our readers the best, latest guidance on which venture capital firms, private equity firms, and growth-capital lenders have the track record and reputation of being especially good partners to founders and CEOs."

has invested in or acquired over 450 technology companies globally since its founding in 2000, making it one of the most active private equity firms in the software and tech-enabled services sector. These transactions have included acquisitions and recapitalizations of founder-owned or closely-held private companies; buyouts of divisions, subsidiaries and business units from private and public companies; and going-private transactions of public companies. Nearly two out of every three companies in which Accel-KKR has invested has been founder-led.

Today, Accel-KKR has $19 billion in committed capital across its buyout, growth capital and credit funds, providing for flexibility depending on the needs of its portfolio companies.

"We are humbled to have again been recognized in the Inc. list, which highlights our firm as a partner committed to backing entrepreneurs and supporting founder-led businesses," said Rob Palumbo, Co-Managing Partner of Accel-KKR. "As Accel-KKR has been on a growth journey similar to that of the companies in which we invest, we are proud of the partnerships we have formed with incredible founders and entrepreneurs and to have earned their trust as we have provided capital and guidance to help drive growth."

For the second consecutive year, Accel-KKR also was recognized on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list as a debt financing provider, in addition to its role as a private equity investor.

Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Investors list quickly established itself as one of Inc.'s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake. To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

The 2024 List of Founder-Friendly Investors is published by Inc. Magazine on October 29, 2024.