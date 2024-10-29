Biogen Appoints Daniel Quirk, MD, As Chief Medical Officer

“At Biogen, scientific and medical leadership is the foundation for everything we do, and this is why we believe Dan will be a perfect fit to lead our Medical Affairs organization going forward,” said Priya Singhal, M.D., M.P.H., Head of Development at Biogen.“With his diverse background in medicine, public health, and business administration, and his extensive experience in medical affairs across both US and global markets, Dan is well-positioned to help drive our leadership forward as we expand further into neurology, immunology, and rare diseases.”

Prior to joining the Biogen team, Dr. Quirk was Senior Vice President of Worldwide Medical Affairs for Immunology and Neuroscience at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), and previously served as Senior Vice President of US Medical Affairs and Vice President of US Medical Affairs for Immunology and Fibrosis at BMS. Earlier in his career, Dr. Quirk held several key leadership positions at Pfizer, with the most recent being Vice President and Medical Category Lead for Inflammation and Immunology in Emerging Markets.

Dan enjoyed a successful medical career before joining industry and served as the Associate Chief of Gastroenterology at Thomas Jefferson University Health Systems in Philadelphia, where he contributed significantly to patient care, clinical research, and medical education.

Dr. Quirk earned his M.D. from Brown University, followed by an M.P.H. from the Harvard School of Public Health and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Quirk completed his medical training at the Johns Hopkins Hospital and the Massachusetts General Hospital.

