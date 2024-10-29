Blackpoint Cyber Launches Global Partner Program And Enablement Platform Emphasizing A Focus On Community And Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Blackpoint partners accelerate go-to-market strategies for sustained growth, while protecting their customers from cybersecurity threats

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackpoint Cyber , a leading provider of world-class cybersecurity solutions, is strengthening its community focus with the launch of a comprehensive Partner Program and Enablement aimed at driving a successful Q4 for partners while fueling sustained growth into 2025 and beyond. As cybersecurity threats grow more sophisticated, MSPs face increasing pressure to provide reliable protection for their clients. The Blackpoint Global Partner Program is a comprehensive solution that empowers partners to achieve both security excellence and business growth.

A key highlight of the program is the launch of Blackpoint's first true enablement platform, featuring educational content from Blackpoint University and Campaign-in-a-Box resources. These tools are designed to simplify complex security concepts, making it easier for go-to-market teams and first-time sellers to confidently sell security solutions. The Blackpoint Global Partner Program is designed with flexibility and scalability at its core, empowering businesses of all sizes-whether emerging startups in cybersecurity or established enterprises poised for expansion-with the resources needed to fuel their growth.

Product & Support Benefits: Early access to new products, quarterly roadmap sessions, and post-incident remediation support.

Business Benefits: In-office sales training, leadership sponsorship, and SOC Concierge services for top-tier partners.

Sales Benefits: Dedicated account management, on-demand sales training, and Blackpoint-sourced leads for high-performing partners. Marketing Benefits: Co-produced client testimonials, brand usage support, and eligibility for marketing development funds.

Blackpoint equips its partners with the expertise of seasoned security professionals and the tools to effectively deliver critical insights to their SMB clients.

“Cybersecurity shouldn't be a trade-off between protection and growth,” said Blackpoint Cyber Founder and CEO, Jon Murchison.“With our Global Partner Program, we're removing those barriers so that our partners can scale securely, leveraging our in-house expertise and operating confidently knowing that Blackpoint has their back.”

“If there's one thing I've learned in my 35+ years in IT, it's that success is all about relationships. When we work together, we can achieve incredible things, and vendor partnerships are no exception to that-in fact, they're essential to success,” says Mike Estep, Chief Client Officer at Blackpoint Cyber.“I'm excited to help our partners not only understand our products but also excel in selling them, because I've seen firsthand the impact of doing it right. I look forward to the community we'll continue to build through these ongoing efforts.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Blackpoint remains committed to further investing in community-building initiatives and expanding its partner program and enablement platform. As part of our ongoing mission, we aim to provide top-tier security solutions and services, empowering our partners to succeed and creating a stronger, more secure IT ecosystem for all.

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber's mission is to provide 24/7, proactive, nation-state-grade cybersecurity to organizations of all sizes around the world. Through a unique combination of advanced proprietary technology and human-powered active-SOC services, Blackpoint empowers IT professionals with the industry's fastest Managed Detection, Response and Remediation (MDR) solution, eliminating cyber threats in real-time, mitigating any potential risks. Founded in 2014 by former Department of Defense security and intelligence experts, Blackpoint is deeply committed to the growth and success of the Managed IT and Security community and believes sophisticated cybersecurity is a necessity and should be accessible to all.

