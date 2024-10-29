Sertifipay Offers Flexible, All-In-One Options For Hospitality Sales Teams To Maximize Revenue

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sertifi's hospitality-tailored proprietary payment processor, SertifiPay, helps thousands of locations accelerate and maximize revenue with card processing, ACH processing, and newly released surcharging capabilities

Chicago, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sertifi , developer of the hospitality-tailored and proprietary payment processor, SertifiPay , is proud to offer an all-in-one payment solution to hospitality sales teams. SertifiPay helps thousands of businesses around the globe generate event revenue 90% faster – all while optimizing costs – by offering secure, flexible payment methods.

Lower fees by using a secure ecommerce solution to process card transactions.

Use SertifiPay's new surcharging feature to accept cards without losing profit margin to card fees.

Accept ACH payments, which have significantly lower fees than cards and are less risky than wire instructions.

Tie payments to event contracts, ensuring payment and lowering your chargeback risk.

In just the past year, SertifiPay customers have saved $1.4 million by reducing card fees, as well as an additional $3.4 million by converting what would've traditionally been card transactions to ACH transactions.

“Offering our users and their clients payment flexibility has always been a priority,” said Mike Ryan, director of enterprise payments at Sertifi.“By offering options, merchants can decide how to deliver payment convenience and optimize costs in the way that makes most sense for them.”

The Sertifi team will be available during The Hospitality Show exhibitor hours in booth #2034 to demo SertifiPay and its latest enhancements. To learn more, click here .

About Sertifi

Sertifi provides a complete agreements and payments platform used by tens of thousands of hospitality and travel businesses in more than 155 countries. Brands like Marriott, Topgolf, and AEG Worldwide trust Sertifi to efficiently and securely sign documents, complete payments and credit card authorizations, and exchange virtual card information. With decades of experience in hospitality and travel, Sertifi is building a network that gives guests and travelers across the globe a great experience from the start.

