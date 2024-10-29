Bridger Aerospace Announces Schedule For Its Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELGRADE, Mont., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, (“Bridger” or“Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation's largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it will release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Monday, November 11, 2024 after the close.

Management will conduct an investor call on Monday, November 11, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results and its business outlook. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 800-225-9448 or 203-518-9708. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website at .

An audio replay will be available through November 18, 2024, by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and using the passcode 11157311. The replay will also be accessible at .

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation's largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at .

Investor Contacts

Alison Ziegler

Darrow Associates

201-220-2678

