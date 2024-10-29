Kaléo Announces Theresa Matkovits, Ph.D. As Chief Development Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Richmond, Virginia, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaléo, a fully integrated company dedicated to inventing, manufacturing, and commercializing life-transforming products, today announced the appointment of Theresa Matkovits, Ph.D., as its new Chief Development Officer.

Dr. Matkovits brings a wealth of experience as a transformational C-suite business leader with a strong track record of driving global drug development and commercialization efforts. With a deep background in working across multiple therapeutic areas and successfully leading organizations through regulatory approvals, Dr. Matkovits will play a critical role in Kaléo's continued expansion and development of the company's innovative AerioTM Auto-Injector Platform . Her appointment c omes at an exciting time for Kaléo, which recently secured key contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services, further strengthening the company's role in providing medical countermeasures.

"Theresa's extensive experience in leading global drug development and commercialization will be a key asset as we continue to leverage our innovative product portfolio to expand our medical countermeasures business," said Michael Wells, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kaléo. "Her proven ability to navigate regulatory landscapes and drive operational excellence makes her an outstanding addition to our executive team."

Prior to joining Kaléo, Dr. Matkovits served as Chief Development Officer for Matinas Biopharma, where she led the company's clinical-stage asset and secured strategic partnerships with key organizations such as the NIH and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Throughout her extensive career, she has held leadership positions at NPS Pharmaceuticals, The Medicines Company, and Novartis, making significant contributions to drug development, regulatory advocacy, and commercialization efforts.

About Kaléo

Kaléo is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company dedicated to inventing, manufacturing, and commercializing life-transforming products for certain serious and life-threatening medical conditions. Kaléo's innovative auto-injection technologies are protected by an extensive intellectual property portfolio of more than 200 issued patents, as well as being the first to meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) draft guidance standard for 99.999% device reliability. Kaléo is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, United States. For more information about Kaléo and the AerioTM Auto-Injector Platform, visit kaleo.com .

