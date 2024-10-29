Contract Win

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(AQSE: DXSP)

ExpectCare First Commercial Contract

The Board of DXS International plc (“the Company” or“DXSP”), the AQSE Growth quoted healthcare information and digital clinical decision support systems provider, is pleased to announce its first NHS commercial contract for its leading-edge AI ExpertCare Clinical Decision Support (CDS) solution.

This unique digital solution“automates” the gathering of all“relevant” patient and NICE information to enable the prescribing clinician to conduct all hypertension medicine reviews faster and in accordance with NICE guidelines.

David Immelman, CEO of DXS International plc commented:“This NHS accredited solution is one of the most cost-effective methods for minimising the public health burden with clear measurable return on investment.”

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.