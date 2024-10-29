Making Communication In The World More Convenient - Iflytrans, At UNESCO Headquarters In Paris

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo: Tai Lihua, Head of the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe, and Wang Wei, Vice President of iFLYTEK

Photo: iFLYTRANS Provides Barrier-free Translation Services

Photo: Participants Communicating Using Deepting

Photo: Immersive and Interactive Area

PARIS, FRANCE, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 24, 2024, iFLYTEK, as an accessible support partner, provided iFLYTRANS accessible support for the reception at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, jointly hosted by the Chinese Embassy in France and the Permanent Delegation of China to UNESCO, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. A special performance of My Dream - The Beauty of Civilization by the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe (CDPPAT) was also presented. Wang Wei, Vice President of iFLYTEK, attended the event at the invitation of CDPPAT.iFLYTEK More than 900 people attended the reception and watched the performance, including friends from French political, business, military, education, and cultural circles, diplomatic envoys from various countries to France, senior UNESCO officials, and permanent representatives of various countries to UNESCO. Lu Shaye, Chinese Ambassador to France, delivered a speech. He said he was delighted to welcome everyone to UNESCO Headquarters to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Chinese and French athletes achieved remarkable results at the recent Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. He extended his sincere congratulations on the successful hosting of the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games and the outstanding performance of the athletes from both countries.Tai Lihua, head of CDPPAT, delivered a speech in sign language. She said that 17 years ago, right here at UNESCO Headquarters, she was awarded the title of "Artist for Peace" as a representative of CDPPAT. Over the past 17 years, the troupe has shouldered its mission, embraced its dreams, and traveled to 103 countries and regions around the world. At the same time, it has not forgotten to give back to society, using its performance income to support public welfare undertakings at home and abroad. Today, generations of CDPPAT actors tirelessly pursue their dreams, advancing relentlessly toward the future. Tonight, CDPPAT will continue to tell beautiful stories through dance, express beautiful dreams through music, and convey the concept of peace and friendship through unique art form.During Tai Lihua's speech, iFLYTRANS provided simultaneous interpretation in both Chinese and English, which was displayed on the main screen in the form of bilingual subtitles to enable hearing-impaired attendees to participate without barriers. In 2019, as a representative of CDPPAT's public welfare activities, Tai Lihua, together with iFLYTEK and the China Disabled Persons' Federation, launched the "Hear AI's Voice" public welfare campaign to care for hearing-impaired people. Using the iFLYREC product as a carrier, the campaign provides free speech-to-text services for hearing-impaired people to facilitate barrier-free communication. To date, iFLYREC has donated over 100 million minutes of free service to the hearing-impaired community.To actively promote technology-assisted accessibility, iFLYTEK provided access cards for the Deepting software, the overseas version of iFLYREC, for this event. Hearing-impaired people can use the Deepting app for real-time multilingual speech-to-text transcription and translation. In the immersive experience area of the event, participants and people with disabilities from all over the world viewed the works from CDPPAT and the Special Education Arts School of Xi'an Academy of Fine Arts, and experienced the beauty of civilization in Chinese art. During the exchange between hearing-impaired students and foreign guests, both sides used Deepting to achieve barrier-free communication through speech to text and French translation. Deepting is now officially launched in the EU and the UK, and users can use related functions in the app or on the Deepting official website.Technological progress is an important means of promoting social development and the flourishing of human civilization, and it is also an important bridge for promoting international cooperation and exchange in education, science, and culture. Upholding the concept of "Building a Better World with Artificial Intelligence," iFLYTEK has been fulfilling its social responsibility to promote technology-assisted accessibility and is committed to using the power of technology to fight for those who cannot fight. In the future, iFLYTEK will cooperate with organizations from various industries in more international collaborations to make greater contributions to the development of human civilization and humanities and social sciences.Website:

