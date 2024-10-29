Paths: An International Artistic Journey Through Identity And Globalization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PATHs: the international group PATHs delves into identity and the complexities of belonging in a globalized world.

VENEZIA, VE, ITALY, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The international group show PATHs presents an artistic and conceptual journey exploring identity and Environmental urgency in a globalized World. Showed at the Cultural Center of Palazzo Pisani Revedin in Venice,(Italy) this exhibition is a kaleidoscope of global artwork. It serves as a manifesto for community over individualism, aligning with the objectives of the Artivist movement.

A Visionary Project

Curated by American gallerist Peter Hopkins , with co-curation by Hohenthal und Bergen from Berlin and in collaboration with DeFineArt, PATHs reflects an artistic vision that unites social, ecological, and global themes. DeFineArt, a project born from the partnership between SHIM (a global platform for artists, galleries, and art fairs) and Paris-based THE EDGE Mag, brings together diverse voices to emphasize the power of art as a medium for reflection and change. In an era of increasing individualism, PATHs promotes a communal vision, highlighting art's ability to inspire transformation.

The Exhibition Pathway

The exhibit unfolds through a dynamic journey featuring installations, videos, photography, paintings, drawings, collages, and performances. Each piece offers a fresh take on identity, highlighting diversity as a source of enrichment. Each artist contributes their perspective to this visual and sensory narrative, inviting visitors to reflect on their roles within society and the natural world.

Among the standout artists, Alexandra Mas , a dedicated Artivist, celebrates nature's beauty and the urgency of protecting it through her multisensory installation Tenalach. In this immersive piece, the eyes of animals appear to gaze at viewers, accompanied by natural soundscapes that underscore humanity's estrangement from nature due to destructive behavior. Haralampi G. Oroschakoff's work Visages des frontières (“Faces from Borderlands”) reflects his multicultural origins, examining the diversity of people through a personal lens that exposes the complexities of modern identity and cultural fractures in contemporary society. Brad Noble's Triquetra Flesh offers a tableau of fetal-positioned figures in an ethereal, culturally ambiguous space, contemplating human identity and interdependence in an increasingly isolated world.

Sam Heydt's multimedia practice uses disruption and repetition to challenge fixed representations, creating augmented realities that question norms. Through postmodern and glitch techniques, Heydt's work merges physical and virtual experiences, reimagining space and subjectivity in the gallery via AR overlays that invite viewers to consider the fluid nature of experience across real and digital layers.

The exhibition continues with Dodi Reifenberg's work on environmental crisis, that represents a boy adrift in a sea of plastic, symbolizing innocence surrounded by the waste of consumer society and questioning our relationship with disposable materials. In photography, Marco Tassini captures the viewer's attention with his powerful images that reflect his passion for human rights and ecological activism.

Celebrating Collective Art with PATHs - Postcards to Venice

The eight-meter PATHs - Postcards to Venice installation, welcoming visitors into the first hall, serves as a collaborative artistic statement inspired by mail art. Integrating the voices of all participating artists, this work remains open to future contributions, promoting an expansive dialogue that transcends individual boundaries to embrace a broad and collaborative vision. It's a statement on the importance of community engagement and cooperation as a response to social isolation.

Another part of the exhibition project is Social Justice curated by Amy Jackson: using art to address inequality, amplify marginalized voices, and drive change. Committed to democratizing the art world, they support diverse talent globally, including migrants and individuals with disabilities, while prioritizing sustainability. United as artists and activists, we envision a more just, equitable, and sustainable future for all.

Related Events and Collaborations

Alongside the exhibition, PATHs hosts a series of prominent parallel events. This year's highlight is the Artivist Awards, celebrating artists addressing sociological and ecological issues. Dodi Reifenberg won the 2024 Prize with his impactful work on global pollution, transforming industrial waste into compelling representations of environmental harm. Reifenberg's unique technique, reminiscent of collage, brings viewers face-to-face with the devastating effects of plastic waste on our planet.

Also featured are works by previous award winners, Bernard Garo with his documentary Tabula Rasa, which explores war and environmental devastation, and Nana Dix's video The Secret Garden, an immersive, dreamlike journey into the subconscious.

The exhibition also introduces“Who's Afraid of Artificial Intelligence?”, a project examining the relationship between traditional art forms and AI-generated results based on artist prompts. This blend of analog and digital offers a fresh perspective on the evolution of art in the digital age, where AI becomes a tool to expand creative exploration rather than a threat.

Set in the culturally rich Palazzo Pisani Revedin, PATHs aligns conceptually with the theme of the 2024 Venice Biennale, Strangers Everywhere, offering a reflective space for the challenges of identity in a globalized, interconnected world.

