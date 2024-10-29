عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vaco Announces Key Leadership Appointments To Drive Strategic Growth


10/29/2024 7:35:54 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NASHVILLE,
Tenn., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaco , a global professional services organization with three integrated service offerings, consulting, managed services, and talent solutions,
is pleased to announce the Promotion of two key leaders as part of the company's continued commitment to organizational excellence and strategic growth.

Steve Kass Promoted to Chief Operating Officer

Continue Reading

Vaco promotes two key leaders as part of the company's commitment to organizational excellence and strategic growth.

Post thi
Vaco Announces Key Leadership Appointments To Drive Strategic Growth Image
Steve Kass, Vaco Chief Operating Officer
Vaco Announces Key Leadership Appointments To Drive Strategic Growth Image
Michael Splittorf, Vaco President of Managed Services

Since joining Vaco in October 2023 as Chief Revenue Officer, Steve has played a pivotal role in launching the organization's Global Revenue Office and has taken a leading role in a variety of key strategic initiatives.

Steve's expertise in operational leadership and his commitment to driving growth through consulting, managed services, and talent solutions make him the ideal leader to oversee the company's operational strategy. In his new role, Steve will be responsible for ensuring operational alignment across the business while continuing to foster a culture of collaboration and efficiency.

Michael Splittorf Named President of Managed Services

Michael has played a key leadership role within the managed services division and driven successful results, including formalizing the growing finance and accounting managed services function, enhancing organizational alignment within global delivery centers, and securing and expanding major client relationships.

In his new role, Michael will continue to build on this success, driving the growth of the organization's managed services offering while reporting directly to Steve Kass.

"These leadership changes align with Vaco's strategic vision for future growth and position the company to deliver even greater value to clients, candidates, and consultants across our core service offerings," said Vaco CEO and Co-Founder, Brian Waller. "I feel incredibly confident in Steve and Michael's leadership in these pivotal roles and am excited to see the impactful contributions they will continue to bring to our team."

About Vaco
 Vaco is a global professional services organization with
expertise spanning key functional areas to include accounting advisory, financial transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital innovation. We deliver our solutions through three
integrated service offerings: consulting, managed services, and talent solutions. With nearly 10,000 employees across more than 45 offices worldwide, Vaco partners with organizations to drive growth, overcome challenges, and seize new opportunities by addressing strategic and operational needs with agile, intentional solutions. Get to know us at
vaco .

Media Contact
Brittney Kowalski
(603) 504-2024
[email protected]

SOURCE Vaco

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN29102024003732001241ID1108828631


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search