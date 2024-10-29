Vaco Announces Key Leadership Appointments To Drive Strategic Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NASHVILLE,

Tenn., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaco , a global professional services organization with three integrated service offerings, consulting, managed services, and talent solutions,

is pleased to announce the of two key leaders as part of the company's continued commitment to organizational excellence and strategic growth.

Steve Kass Promoted to Chief Operating Officer

Steve Kass, Vaco Chief Operating Officer

Michael Splittorf, Vaco President of Managed Services

Since joining Vaco in October 2023 as Chief Revenue Officer, Steve has played a pivotal role in launching the organization's Global Revenue Office and has taken a leading role in a variety of key strategic initiatives.

Steve's expertise in operational leadership and his commitment to driving growth through consulting, managed services, and talent solutions make him the ideal leader to oversee the company's operational strategy. In his new role, Steve will be responsible for ensuring operational alignment across the business while continuing to foster a culture of collaboration and efficiency.

Michael Splittorf Named President of Managed Services

Michael has played a key leadership role within the managed services division and driven successful results, including formalizing the growing finance and accounting managed services function, enhancing organizational alignment within global delivery centers, and securing and expanding major client relationships.

In his new role, Michael will continue to build on this success, driving the growth of the organization's managed services offering while reporting directly to Steve Kass.

"These leadership changes align with Vaco's strategic vision for future growth and position the company to deliver even greater value to clients, candidates, and consultants across our core service offerings," said Vaco CEO and Co-Founder, Brian Waller. "I feel incredibly confident in Steve and Michael's leadership in these pivotal roles and am excited to see the impactful contributions they will continue to bring to our team."

About Vaco

Vaco is a global professional services organization with

expertise spanning key functional areas to include accounting advisory, financial transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital innovation. We deliver our solutions through three

integrated service offerings: consulting, managed services, and talent solutions. With nearly 10,000 employees across more than 45 offices worldwide, Vaco partners with organizations to drive growth, overcome challenges, and seize new opportunities by addressing strategic and operational needs with agile, intentional solutions. Get to know us at

vaco .

Media Contact

Brittney Kowalski

(603) 504-2024

[email protected]

SOURCE Vaco

