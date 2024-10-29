Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Net Income Of $34 Million, Or $0.26 Per Diluted Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Net interest margin expands 13 basis points to 3.33%, inclusive of 4bps from an interest recovery Average deposits grew $10 million while cost of funds remain ed stable Noninterest expense declines $2 million due to disciplined expense management 120th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share declared COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September

30, 2024 of $34 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $5 million compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $39 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, and an increase of $29 million compared to the prior quarter, when net income was $5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September

30, 2024 were 8.50% and 0.93% compared to 10.27% and 1.08% for the same quarter last year and 1.24% and 0.13% from the prior quarter.

(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.) Compared to adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP) of $35 million, or $0.27, per diluted share in the prior quarter, adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP) decreased by $1 million to $34 million, or $0.26, per diluted share for the quarter ended September

30, 2024. This decrease was driven by an increase in provision expense which was $5 million for the quarter ended September

30, 2024 compared to $(0.4) million for the quarter ended June

30, 2024.

The adjusted annualized returns on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) and average assets (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September

30, 2024 were 8.51% and 0.93% compared to 9.00% and 0.96% for prior quarter. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November

18, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November

8, 2024. This is the 120th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September

30, 2024, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.0%. Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "Our performance this quarter demonstrates the strength and resilience of our business model. We've delivered solid results that underscore our expanding earnings power, driven in large part by improvements in our net interest margin. This positive trajectory reflects our team's dedication to operational excellence and strategic growth initiatives." "As we look ahead, we remain committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders. I'm pleased to announce that for the 120th consecutive quarter, we will be returning our earnings to our shareholders through a $0.20 per share dividend. This consistency in shareholder returns is a testament to our financial stability, performance and our unwavering focus on delivering sustainable growth. We enter the next quarter with confidence, buoyed by our strong performance and the ongoing optimization of our business operations. Our team remains focused on capitalizing on market opportunities while maintaining prudent risk management practices. Northwest is well-positioned to continue driving value for our shareholders, clients and communities in the quarters to come." Balance Sheet Highlights

Dollars in thousands











Change 3Q24 vs.

3Q24

2Q24

3Q23

2Q24

3Q23 Average loans receivable $

11,223,602

11,368,749

11,190,959

(1.3)

%

0.3

% Average investments 1,998,855

2,021,347

2,117,135

(1.1)

%

(5.6)

% Average deposits 12,096,811

12,086,362

11,719,866

0.1

%

3.2

% Average borrowed funds 220,677

323,191

643,518

(31.7)

%

(65.7)

%

Average loans receivable increased $33

million from the quarter ended September

30, 2023 driven by our commercial banking portfolio, which grew by $456

million in total, including a $372

million increase in our commercial and industrial

portfolio as we have continued to build-out our commercial lending verticals. This was offset by a decline in our personal banking portfolio, which decreased by $423

million as cash flows from this portfolio were reinvested in our commercial portfolios.

Compared to the second quarter of 2024, average loans receivable decreased by $145

million.

Growth was muted in the quarter as we continue to reinvest cash flows from our personal banking portfolio and focus on profitability and credit discipline.

Average investments declined $118

million from the quarter ended September

30, 2023 and $22

million from the quarter ended June

30, 2024. The decline from the prior year was driven by the investment portfolio restructure which occurred in the second quarter and from lack of reinvestment of cash flow over the past year. The decline in average investments from the prior quarter is expected to be temporary as current quarter purchases occurred later in the quarter. This is evident as ending balances increased $28 million from the prior quarter end.

Average deposits grew $377

million from the quarter ended September

30, 2023, driven by a $666

million increase in our average time deposits as we competitively positioned our deposit products over the last year. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in money market balances as customers shifted balances into higher yielding time deposit accounts. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, average deposits grew $10

million, driven by a $12 million increase in our average interest-bearing checking deposits. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in time deposits.

Average borrowings saw a significant reduction of $423

million compared to the quarter end September

30, 2023 and $103

million compared to the quarter ended June

30, 2024. The decrease in average borrowings is primarily attributable to the strategic pay-down of wholesale borrowings. This decrease was made possible by the restructuring of our investment portfolio as well as a substantial increase in cash reserves resulting from the notable rise in the average balance of deposits noted above.

Income Statement Highlights

Dollars in thousands









Change 3Q24 vs.

3Q24

2Q24

3Q23

2Q24

3Q23 Interest income $

171,381

166,854

151,598

2.7

%

13.0

% Interest expense 60,079

60,013

43,230

0.1

%

39.0

% Net interest income $

111,302

106,841

108,368

4.2

%

2.7

%



















Net interest margin 3.33

%

3.20

%

3.23

%









Compared to the quarter ended September

30, 2023, net interest income increased $3

million and net interest margin increased to 3.33% from 3.23% for the quarter ended September

30, 2023.

This increase in net interest income resulted primarily from:

A $20

million increase in interest income that was the result of cash and marketable securities being redeployed into higher yielding loans. Driven by higher market interest rates, the average yield on loans improved to 5.57% for the quarter ended September

30, 2024 from 5.01% for the quarter ended September

30, 2023.

This increase includes a one-time interest recovery of $1.3 million on a commercial loan payoff.

Excluding this interest recovery, the adjusted yield on loans for the quarter ended September

30, 2024 was 5.53% and the adjusted net interest margin was 3.29%

A $17

million increase in interest expense as the result of higher costs of deposits due to the higher interest rate environment and competitive pressure for liquidity. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.39% for the quarter ended September

30, 2024 from 1.74% for the quarter ended September

30, 2023.

Compared to the quarter ended June

30, 2024, net interest income increased $4

million and net interest margin increased to 3.33% for the quarter ended September

30, 2024 from 3.20% for the quarter ended June

30, 2024. This increase in net interest income resulted from the following:

A $5

million increase in interest income driven by higher interest income on loans receivable and investments as average yield increased compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on loans improved to 5.57% from 5.47% and average investment yields increased to 2.48% from 2.13% for the quarter ended June

30, 2024.

Dollars in thousands











Change 3Q24 vs.

3Q24

2Q24

3Q23

2Q24

3Q23 Provision for credit losses - loans $





5,727

2,169

3,983

164.0

%

43.8

% Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (852)

(2,539)

(2,981)

(66.4)

%

(71.4)

% Total provision for credit losses expense $





4,875

(370)

1,002

(1417.6)

%

386.5

%

The total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September

30, 2024 was $4.9 million primarily driven by growth within our commercial lending portfolio and changes in the economic forecasts coupled with a decline in our reserves for unfunded commitments in the current period. This decline is based on the timing of origination and funding of commercial construction loans and lines of credit.

Additionally, the Company saw an increase in classified loans to $320 million, or 2.83% of total loans, at September

30, 2024 from $209 million, or 1.84% of total loans, at September

30, 2023 and $257 million, or 2.26% of total loans, at June

30, 2024.

The primary driver of the increase over the past year and quarter is reflective of the Company's exposure to the Long Term Healthcare segment and the challenges a few operators have experienced post Covid.

Dollars in thousands









Change 3Q24 vs.

3Q24

2Q24

3Q23

2Q24

3Q23 Noninterest income:

















Loss on sale of investments $







-

(39,413)

-

NA

NA Gain on sale of SBA loans 667

1,457

301

(54.2)

%

121.6

% Service charges and fees 15,932

15,527

15,270

2.6

%

4.3

% Trust and other financial services income 7,924

7,566

7,085

4.7

%

11.8

% Gain on real estate owned, net 105

487

29

(78.4)

%

262.1

% Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,434

1,371

4,561

4.6

%

(68.6)

% Mortgage banking income 744

901

632

(17.4)

%

17.7

% Other operating income 1,027

3,255

3,010

(68.4)

%

(65.9)

% Total noninterest income/(loss) $



27,833

(8,849)

30,888

(414.5)

%

(9.9)

%

Noninterest income decreased from the quarter ended September

30, 2023 due to a decrease in income from bank-owned life insurance of $3

million as a result of death benefits received in the prior period.

Compared to the quarter ended June

30, 2024, excluding the loss on sale of securities of $39

million, noninterest income decreased by $3

million due to a loss on an equity method investment, lower gain on sale of SBA loans and loss on the sale of buildings during the quarter.

Dollars in thousands









Change 3Q24 vs.

3Q24

2Q24

3Q23

2Q24

3Q23 Noninterest expense:

















Personnel expense $



56,186

53,531

51,243

5.0

%

9.6

% Non-personnel expense 34,581

38,889

36,327

(11.1)

%

(4.8)

% Total noninterest expense $



90,767

92,420

87,570

(1.8)

%

3.7

%

Noninterest expense increased from the quarter ended September

30, 2023 due to a $5

million increase in personnel expenses driven by the build-out of the commercial business and related credit, risk management and internal audit support functions over the past year coupled with an increase in contracted employees utilized during the quarter and an increase in medical expenses.

Compared to the quarter ended June

30, 2024, noninterest expense decreased due to a $3

million increase in personnel expense driven by additional contracted employees utilized during the quarter and an increase in medical expenses, which were more than offset by a decrease in non-personnel expense of $4

million due to restructuring expenses in the prior quarter and a decrease in fraud losses.



Dollars in thousands









Change 3Q24 vs.

3Q24

2Q24

3Q23

2Q24

3Q23 Income before income taxes $



43,493

5,942

50,684

632.0

%

(14.2)

% Income tax expense 9,875

1,195

11,464

726.4

%

(13.9)

% Net income $



33,618

4,747

39,220

608.2

%

(14.3)

%

The provision for income taxes decreased by $2 million from the quarter ended September

30, 2023 and increased $9

million from the quarter ended June

30, 2024 primarily due to the quarterly change in income before income taxes.

Net income decreased from the quarter ended September

30, 2023, due to the factors discussed above, and increased from the quarter ended June

30, 2024 due to loss on sale of investments from the prior period balance sheet restructuring as well as the additional factors discussed above.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of September

30, 2024, Northwest operated 130 full-service financial centers and eleven free standing drive-up facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at .

#











#











#

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; (9) reduction in the value of our goodwill and other intangible assets; and (10) the effect of any pandemic, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Northwest Bancshares,

Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $



226,883

122,260

161,995 Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,248,104, $1,240,003 and $1,262,080,

respectively) 1,111,868

1,043,359

1,010,076 Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $672,641, $699,506 and $682,681, respectively) 766,772

814,839

830,106 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,105,523

1,980,458

2,002,177











Loans held-for-sale 9,370

8,768

10,592 Residential mortgage loans 3,248,788

3,419,417

3,462,606 Home equity loans 1,167,202

1,227,858

1,258,765 Consumer loans 1,998,032

2,126,027

2,155,119 Commercial real estate loans 2,994,379

2,974,010

2,922,582 Commercial loans 1,886,787

1,658,729

1,500,609 Total loans receivable 11,304,558

11,414,809

11,310,273 Allowance for credit losses (125,813)

(125,243)

(124,841) Loans receivable, net 11,178,745

11,289,566

11,185,432











FHLB stock, at cost 21,223

30,146

40,404 Accrued interest receivable 46,678

47,353

42,624 Real estate owned, net 76

104

363 Premises and equipment, net 126,391

138,838

138,041 Bank-owned life insurance 255,324

251,895

250,502 Goodwill 380,997

380,997

380,997 Other intangible assets, net 3,363

5,290

6,013 Other assets 236,005

294,458

315,648 Total assets $

14,354,325

14,419,105

14,362,201 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $

2,581,769

2,669,023

2,774,291 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,676,779

2,634,546

2,598,080 Money market deposit accounts 1,956,747

1,968,218

2,042,813 Savings deposits 2,145,735

2,105,234

2,116,360 Time deposits 2,710,049

2,602,881

2,258,338 Total deposits 12,071,079

11,979,902

11,789,882











Borrowed funds 204,374

398,895

604,587 Subordinated debt 114,451

114,189

114,102 Junior subordinated debentures 129,769

129,574

129,509 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 24,700

45,253

27,653 Accrued interest payable 15,125

13,669

7,915 Other liabilities 203,502

186,306

190,122 Total liabilities 12,763,000

12,867,788

12,863,770 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued -

-

- Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,400,199, 127,110,453 and

127,101,349 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,274

1,271

1,271 Additional paid-in capital 1,030,384

1,024,852

1,023,591 Retained earnings 665,845

674,686

671,092 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (106,178)

(149,492)

(197,523) Total shareholders' equity 1,591,325

1,551,317

1,498,431 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $

14,354,325

14,419,105

14,362,201











Equity to assets 11.09

%

10.76

%

10.43

% Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 8.64

%

8.30

%

7.95

% Book value per share $





12.49

12.20

11.79 Tangible book value per share* $





9.47

9.17

8.74 Closing market price per share $





13.38

12.48

10.23 Full time equivalent employees 1,975

2,098

2,084 Number of banking offices 141

142

142





*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares,

Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter

ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $

156,413

153,954

149,571

146,523

140,667 Mortgage-backed securities 10,908

9,426

7,944

7,951

8,072 Taxable investment securities 842

728

794

786

786 Tax-free investment securities 512

457

491

492

491 FHLB stock dividends 394

498

607

666

668 Interest-earning deposits 2,312

1,791

832

970

914 Total interest income 171,381

166,854

160,239

157,388

151,598 Interest expense:

















Deposits 54,198

52,754

47,686

40,600

31,688 Borrowed funds 5,881

7,259

9,315

10,486

11,542 Total interest expense 60,079

60,013

57,001

51,086

43,230 Net interest income 111,302

106,841

103,238

106,302

108,368 Provision for credit losses - loans 5,727

2,169

4,234

3,801

3,983 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (852)

(2,539)

(799)

4,145

(2,981) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 106,427

107,211

99,803

98,356

107,366 Noninterest income:

















Loss on sale of investments -

(39,413)

-

(1)

- Gain on sale of SBA loans 667

1,457

873

388

301 Gain on sale of loans -

-

-

726

- Service charges and fees 15,932

15,527

15,523

15,922

15,270 Trust and other financial services income 7,924

7,566

7,127

6,884

7,085 Gain on real estate owned, net 105

487

57

1,084

29 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,434

1,371

1,502

1,454

4,561 Mortgage banking income 744

901

452

247

632 Other operating income 1,027

3,255

2,429

2,465

3,010 Total noninterest income/(loss) 27,833

(8,849)

27,963

29,169

30,888 Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 56,186

53,531

51,540

50,194

51,243 Premises and occupancy costs 7,115

7,464

7,627

7,049

7,052 Office operations 2,811

3,819

2,767

3,747

3,398 Collections expense 474

406

336

328

551 Processing expenses 14,570

14,695

14,725

15,017

14,672 Marketing expenses 2,004

2,410

2,149

1,317

2,379 Federal deposit insurance premiums 2,763

2,865

3,023

2,643

2,341 Professional services 3,302

3,728

4,065

6,255

3,002 Amortization of intangible assets 590

635

701

724

795 Real estate owned expense 23

57

66

51

141 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 43

1,915

955

2,354

- Other expenses 886

895

2,070

997

1,996 Total noninterest expense 90,767

92,420

90,024

90,676

87,570 Income before income taxes 43,493

5,942

37,742

36,849

50,684 Income tax expense 9,875

1,195

8,579

7,835

11,464 Net income $



33,618

4,747

29,163

29,014

39,220



















Basic earnings per share $





0.26

0.04

0.23

0.23

0.31 Diluted earnings per share $





0.26

0.04

0.23

0.23

0.31



















Annualized return on average equity 8.50

%

1.24

%

7.57

%

7.64

%

10.27

% Annualized return on average assets 0.93

%

0.13

%

0.81

%

0.80

%

1.08

% Annualized return on average tangible common equity * 11.26

%

1.65

%

10.08

%

10.28

%

13.80

% Efficiency ratio 65.24

%

94.31

%

68.62

%

66.93

%

62.88

% Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items ** 64.78

%

65.41

%

67.35

%

64.66

%

62.31

% Annualized noninterest expense to average assets 2.52

%

2.57

%

2.51

%

2.51

%

2.42

% Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain

items** 2.50

%

2.50

%

2.47

%

2.43

%

2.39

%

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. **

Excludes loss on sale of investments, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares,

Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Nine months ended September 30,

2024

2023 Interest income:





Loans receivable $











459,938

397,136 Mortgage-backed securities 28,278

24,935 Taxable investment securities 2,364

2,472 Tax-free investment securities 1,460

1,858 FHLB stock dividends 1,499

2,202 Interest-earning deposits 4,935

1,931 Total interest income 498,474

430,534 Interest expense:





Deposits 154,638

64,743 Borrowed funds 22,455

36,410 Total interest expense 177,093

101,153 Net interest income 321,381

329,381 Provision for credit losses - loans 12,130

14,863 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (4,190)

65 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 313,441

314,453 Noninterest income:





Loss on sale of investments (39,413)

(8,306) Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights -

8,305 Gain on sale of SBA loans 2,997

1,412 Service charges and fees 46,982

43,292 Trust and other financial services income 22,617

20,400 Gain on real estate owned, net 649

922 Income from bank-owned life insurance 4,307

7,134 Mortgage banking income 2,097

2,184 Other operating income 6,711

9,311 Total noninterest income 46,947

84,654 Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 161,257

145,497 Premises and occupancy costs 22,206

22,102 Office operations 9,397

9,208 Collections expense 1,216

1,367 Processing expenses 43,990

43,670 Marketing expenses 6,563

8,127 Federal deposit insurance premiums 8,651

6,628 Professional services 11,095

11,564 Amortization of intangible assets 1,926

2,546 Real estate owned expense 146

405 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 2,913

4,395 Other expenses 3,851

5,369 Total noninterest expense 273,211

260,878 Income before income taxes 87,177

138,229 Income tax expense 19,649

32,286 Net income $













67,528

105,943







Basic earnings per share $















0.53

0.83 Diluted earnings per share $















0.53

0.83







Annualized return on average equity 5.80

%

9.37

% Annualized return on average assets 0.63

%

0.99

% Annualized return on tangible common equity * 7.71

%

12.61

%







Efficiency ratio 74.18

%

63.01

% Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items ** 65.82

%

61.33

% Annualized noninterest expense to average assets 2.53

%

2.45

% Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items ** 2.49

%

2.38

%

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. **

Excludes loss on sale of investments, gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares,

Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

Nine months ended September 30,

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net operating income:

















Net income (GAAP) $



33,618

4,747

39,220

67,528

105,943 Non-GAAP adjustments

















Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 43

1,915

-

2,913

4,395 Add: loss on the sale of investments -

39,413

-

39,413

8,306 Less: gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights -

-

-

-

(8,305) Less: tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments (12)

(11,572)

-

(11,851)

(1,231) Adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP) $



33,649

34,503

39,220

98,003

109,108 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $





0.26

0.04

0.31

0.53

0.83 Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share (non-GAAP) $





0.26

0.27

0.31

0.77

0.86



















Average equity $

1,572,897

1,541,434

1,515,287

1,554,800

1,511,428 Average assets 14,351,669

14,458,592

14,379,323

14,406,092

14,249,857 Annualized return on average equity (GAAP) 8.50

%

1.24

%

10.27

%

5.80

%

9.37

% Annualized return on average assets (GAAP) 0.93

%

0.13

%

1.08

%

0.63

%

0.99

% Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset

disposition and restructuring expense, loss on the sale of investments

and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, net of tax (non-GAAP) 8.51

%

9.00

%

10.27

%

8.42

%

9.65

% Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset

disposition and restructuring expense, loss on sale of investments, and

gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, net of tax (non-GAAP) 0.93

%

0.96

%

1.08

%

0.91

%

1.02

%

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.



September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023 Tangible common equity to assets









Total shareholders' equity $

1,591,325

1,551,317

1,498,431

Less: goodwill and intangible assets (384,360)

(386,287)

(387,010) Tangible common equity $

1,206,965

1,165,030

1,111,421











Total assets $

14,354,325

14,419,105

14,362,201 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (384,360)

(386,287)

(387,010)

Tangible assets $

13,969,965

14,032,818

13,975,191











Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.64

%

8.30

%

7.95

%











Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments









Tangible common equity $

1,206,965

1,165,030

1,111,421 Less: unrealized losses on held to maturity investments (94,131)

(115,334)

(147,425) Add: deferred taxes on unrealized losses on held to maturity investments 26,357

32,294

41,279 Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments $

1,139,191

1,081,990

1,005,275











Tangible assets $

13,969,965

14,032,818

13,975,191











Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments 8.15

%

7.71

%

7.19

%











Tangible book value per share









Tangible common equity $

1,206,965

1,165,030

1,111,421 Common shares outstanding 127,400,199

127,110,453

127,101,349 Tangible book value per share 9.47

9.17

8.74

Northwest Bancshares,

Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.



Quarter

ended

Nine months ended September 30,

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

2024

2023













Annualized return on average tangible common equity

























Net income $



33,618

4,747

29,163

29,014

39,220

67,528

105,943



























Average shareholders' equity 1,572,897

1,541,434

1,549,870

1,506,895

1,515,287

1,554,800

1,511,428 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets (384,730)

(385,364)

(386,038)

(386,761)

(387,523)

(385,375)

(388,365) Average tangible common equity $

1,188,167

1,156,070

1,163,832

1,120,134

1,127,764

1,169,425

1,123,063



























Annualized return on average tangible common equity 11.26

%

1.65

%

10.08

%

10.28

%

13.80

%

7.71

%

12.61

%



























Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on the sale of investments, gain on the sale of

mortgage servicing rights, amortization and merger, asset disposition and

restructuring expenses

























Non-interest expense $



90,767

92,420

90,024

90,676

87,570

273,211

260,878 Less: amortization expense (590)

(635)

(701)

(724)

(795)

(1,926)

(2,546) Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (43)

(1,915)

(955)

(2,354)

-

(2,913)

(4,395) Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and

restructuring expenses $



90,134

89,870

88,368

87,598

86,775

268,372

253,937



























Net interest income $



111,302

106,841

103,238

106,302

108,368

321,381

329,381 Non-interest income 27,833

(8,849)

27,963

29,169

30,888

46,947

84,654

Add: loss on the sale of investments -

39,413

-

1

-

39,413

8,306

Less: gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights -

-

-

-

-

-

(8,305) Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding loss on sale of investments

and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights $



139,135

137,405

131,201

135,472

139,256

407,741

414,036



























Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on sale of investments, gain on sale of mortgage

servicing rights, amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses 64.78

%

65.41

%

67.35

%

64.66

%

62.31

%

65.82

%

61.33

%



























Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and

merger, asset disposition and

restructuring expense

























Non-interest expense excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and

restructuring expenses $



90,134

89,870

88,368

87,598

86,775

268,372

253,937 Average assets 14,351,669

14,458,592

14,408,612

14,329,020

14,379,323

14,406,092

14,249,857 Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger,

asset disposition and restructuring expense 2.50

%

2.50

%

2.47

%

2.43

%

2.39

%

2.49

%

2.38

%

*

The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, loss on sale of investments and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares,

Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:



As of September

30, 2024

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

relationships Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1) $











3,097,247

25.7

%

5,234 Less intercompany deposit accounts 1,201,625

10.0

%

12 Less collateralized deposit accounts 480,039

4.0

%

262 Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts $











1,415,583

11.7

%

4,960

(1) Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.

Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $19.6 million, or 0.16% of total deposits, as of September

30, 2024. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $103 million, or 0.85% of total deposits, as of September

30, 2024. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $285,000 as of September

30, 2024.

The following table provides additional details for the Company's deposit portfolio:



As of September

30, 2024

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

accounts Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits $







1,316,845

10.9

%

286,061 Business noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,264,924

10.5

%

43,284 Personal interest-bearing demand deposits 1,340,668

11.1

%

56,490 Business interest-bearing demand deposits 1,336,111

11.0

%

7,688 Personal money market deposits 1,394,904

11.6

%

24,735 Business money market deposits 561,843

4.6

%

2,738 Savings deposits 2,145,735

17.8

%

183,941 Time deposits 2,710,049

22.5

%

81,728 Total deposits $





12,071,079

100.0

%

686,665

Our average deposit account balance as of September

30, 2024 was $18,000. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $487 million as of September

30, 2024.

The following table provides additional details regarding the Company's deposit portfolio over time:



3/31/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2023

3/31/2024

6/30/2024

9/30/2024 Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits $

1,428,232

1,397,167

1,375,144

1,357,875

1,369,294

1,350,520

1,316,845 Business noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,467,860

1,423,396

1,399,147

1,311,148

1,249,085

1,231,179

1,264,924 Personal interest-bearing demand deposits 1,627,546

1,535,254

1,477,617

1,464,058

1,427,140

1,396,825

1,340,668 Business interest-bearing demand deposits 466,105

624,252

689,914

812,433

805,069

815,358

955,120 Municipal demand deposits 447,852

418,147

430,549

358,055

325,657

353,567

380,991 Personal money market deposits 1,626,614

1,511,652

1,463,689

1,435,939

1,393,532

1,390,162

1,394,904 Business money market deposits 701,436

642,601

579,124

532,279

559,005

574,679

561,843 Savings deposits 2,194,743

2,120,215

2,116,360

2,105,234

2,156,048

2,148,727

2,145,735 Time deposits 1,576,791

1,989,711

2,258,338

2,602,881

2,786,814

2,826,362

2,710,049 Total deposits $

11,537,179

11,662,395

11,789,882

11,979,902

12,071,644

12,087,379

12,071,079

Northwest Bancshares,

Inc. and Subsidiaries Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



At September 30, 2024

Actual (1)

Minimum

capital requirements (2)

Well

capitalized requirements



Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Total capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares,

Inc. $

1,705,283

16.024

%

$

1,117,392

10.500

%

$

1,064,183

10.000

% Northwest Bank 1,460,909

13.740

%

1,116,384

10.500

%

1,063,223

10.000

%























Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares,

Inc. 1,457,698

13.698

%

904,555

8.500

%

851,346

8.000

% Northwest Bank 1,327,894

12.489

%

903,739

8.500

%

850,578

8.000

%























Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares,

Inc. 1,331,918

12.516

%

744,928

7.000

%

691,719

6.500

% Northwest Bank 1,327,894

12.489

%

744,256

7.000

%

691,095

6.500

%























Tier 1 capital (leverage)

(to average assets)





















Northwest Bancshares,

Inc. 1,457,698

10.283

%

567,025

4.000

%

708,782

5.000

% Northwest Bank 1,327,894

9.374

%

566,633

4.000

%

708,292

5.000

%

(1) September 30, 2024 figures are estimated. (2) Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares,

Inc. and Subsidiaries Marketable Securities (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)





September 30, 2024 Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized holding gains

Gross unrealized holding losses

Fair value

Weighted average

duration

Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:



















Due after ten years

$







46,292

-

(8,497)

37,795

6.05























Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:





















Due after one year through five years

136

-

(4)

132

0.87























Municipal securities:



















Due after one year through five years

884

18

(2)

900

1.72

Due after five years through ten years

15,729

277

(1,382)

14,624

7.57

Due after ten years

52,244

288

(6,971)

45,561

10.37























Corporate debt issues:





















Due after five years through ten years

25,396

307

(867)

24,836

5.38























Mortgage-backed agency securities:





















Fixed rate pass-through

222,573

2,926

(12,641)

212,858

6.26

Variable rate pass-through

3,905

57

(4)

3,958

4.01

Fixed rate agency CMOs

835,445

3,801

(113,373)

725,873

5.22

Variable rate agency CMOs

45,500

44

(213)

45,331

7.68

Total mortgage-backed agency securities

1,107,423

6,828

(126,231)

988,020

5.55

Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$



1,248,104

7,718

(143,954)

1,111,868

5.79





















Marketable securities held-to-maturity



















Government sponsored



















Due after one year through five years

$





109,460

-

(10,520)

98,940

3.65 Due after five years through ten years

15,000

-

(1,923)

13,077

5.04























Mortgage-backed agency securities:





















Fixed rate pass-through

136,439

-

(16,184)

120,255

4.76

Variable rate pass-through

387

-

-

387

3.00

Fixed rate agency CMOs

504,957

-

(65,502)

439,455

5.66

Variable rate agency CMOs

529

-

(2)

527

5.01

Total mortgage-backed agency securities

642,312

-

(81,688)

560,624

5.47

Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$





766,772

-

(94,131)

672,641

5.20

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Borrowed Funds (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



September 30, 2024

Amount

Average rate Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year $











175,000

5.15

%







Collateralized borrowings, due within one year 21,624

1.59

% Collateral received, due within one year 7,750

5.72

% Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs 114,451

4.28

% Junior subordinated debentures 129,769

7.49

%



Total borrowed funds * $











448,594

5.44

%





*

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $3.3 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250 million overnight line of credit, which has no balance as of September 30, 2024, as well as $500 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105 million with two correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)

Commercial real estate loans outstanding The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at September

30, 2024:

Property type

Percent of portfolio 5 or more unit dwelling

16.6

% Retail Building

11.5 Nursing Home

11.2 Commercial office building - non-owner occupied

8.9 Manufacturing & industrial building

5.4 Warehouse/storage building

5.1 Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments

4.3 Commercial office building - owner occupied

4.0 Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential

3.9 Multi-use building - office and warehouse

3.1 Other medical facility

3.0 Single family dwelling

2.6 Student housing

2.1 Hotel/motel

2.1 Agricultural real estate

2.0 All other

14.2

Total

100.0

%

The following table describes the collateral of our commercial real estate portfolio by state at September

30, 2024:



State

Percent of portfolio New York

33.9

% Pennsylvania

29.3 Ohio

19.8 Indiana

8.9 All other

8.1

Total

100.0

%

Northwest Bancshares,

Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $





1,585

1,563

1,351

959

1,951 Home equity loans 1,239

1,088

974

871

947 Consumer loans 1,229

1,268

1,295

1,051

1,049 Commercial real estate loans 36,735

66,181

66,895

64,603

44,639 Commercial loans 1,922

788

934

1,182

1,369 Total nonaccrual loans current $



42,710

70,888

71,449

68,666

49,955 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $







37

100

1,454

933

48 Home equity loans 157

260

125

174

92 Consumer loans 227

305

294

225

274 Commercial real estate loans 362

699

574

51

1,913 Commercial loans 444

183

161

139

90 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $





1,227

1,547

2,608

1,522

2,417 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $







549

578

-

511

66 Home equity loans 87

234

488

347

319 Consumer loans 484

603

381

557

312 Commercial real estate loans 207

2,243

52

831

212 Commercial loans 48

8,088

201

56

291 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $





1,375

11,746

1,122

2,302

1,200 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $





5,370

4,162

4,304

6,324

7,695 Home equity loans 2,558

2,473

2,822

3,100

2,073 Consumer loans 3,265

2,433

2,659

3,212

2,463 Commercial real estate loans 6,167

5,849

6,931

6,488

8,416 Commercial loans 14,156

3,061

3,165

2,770

2,435 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $



31,516

17,978

19,881

21,894

23,082 Total nonaccrual loans $



76,828

102,159

95,060

94,384

76,654 Total nonaccrual loans $



76,828

102,159

95,060

94,384

76,654 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 1,045

2,511

2,452

2,698

728 Nonperforming loans 77,873

104,670

97,512

97,082

77,382 Real estate owned, net 76

74

50

104

363 Nonperforming assets $



77,949

104,744

97,562

97,186

77,745



















Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.69

%

0.92

%

0.85

%

0.85

%

0.68

% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.54

%

0.73

%

0.67

%

0.67

%

0.54

% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.11

%

1.10

%

1.09

%

1.10

%

1.10

% Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 161.56

%

119.49

%

128.08

%

129.01

%

161.33

%

Northwest Bancshares,

Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

At September 30, 2024

Pass

Special

mention *

Substandard **

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$



3,246,727

-

11,431

-

-

3,258,158 Home equity loans

1,162,951

-

4,251

-

-

1,167,202 Consumer loans

1,992,110

-

5,922

-

-

1,998,032 Total Personal Banking

6,401,788

-

21,604

-

-

6,423,392 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,634,987

87,693

271,699

-

-

2,994,379 Commercial loans

1,808,433

51,714

26,640

-

-

1,886,787 Total Commercial Banking

4,443,420

139,407

298,339

-

-

4,881,166 Total loans

$

10,845,208

139,407

319,943

-

-

11,304,558 At June 30, 2024























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$



3,312,368

-

11,700

-

-

3,324,068 Home equity loans

1,176,187

-

4,299

-

-

1,180,486 Consumer loans

2,074,869

-

5,189

-

-

2,080,058 Total Personal Banking

6,563,424

-

21,188

-

-

6,584,612 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,682,766

130,879

213,993

-

-

3,027,638 Commercial loans

1,673,052

47,400

21,662

-

-

1,742,114 Total Commercial Banking

4,355,818

178,279

235,655

-

-

4,769,752 Total loans

$

10,919,242

178,279

256,843

-

-

11,354,364 At March 31, 2024























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$



3,370,307

-

12,541

-

-

3,382,848 Home equity loans

1,191,957

-

4,650

-

-

1,196,607 Consumer loans

2,113,050

-

5,317

-

-

2,118,367 Total Personal Banking

6,675,314

-

22,508

-

-

6,697,822 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,714,857

131,247

182,424

-

-

3,028,528 Commercial loans

1,698,519

52,461

23,916

-

-

1,774,896 Total Commercial Banking

4,413,376

183,708

206,340

-

-

4,803,424 Total loans

$

11,088,690

183,708

228,848

-

-

11,501,246 At December 31, 2023























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$



3,413,846

-

14,339

-

-

3,428,185 Home equity loans

1,223,097

-

4,761

-

-

1,227,858 Consumer loans

2,120,216

-

5,811

-

-

2,126,027 Total Personal Banking

6,757,159

-

24,911

-

-

6,782,070 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,670,510

124,116

179,384

-

-

2,974,010 Commercial loans

1,637,879

6,678

14,172

-

-

1,658,729 Total Commercial Banking

4,308,389

130,794

193,556

-

-

4,632,739 Total loans

$

11,065,548

130,794

218,467

-

-

11,414,809 At September 30, 2023























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$



3,459,251

-

13,512

-

-

3,472,763 Home equity loans

1,254,985

-

3,780

-

-

1,258,765 Consumer loans

2,150,464

-

4,655

-

-

2,155,119 Total Personal Banking

6,864,700

-

21,947

-

-

6,886,647 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,632,472

123,935

166,610

-

-

2,923,017 Commercial loans

1,476,833

3,690

20,086

-

-

1,500,609 Total Commercial Banking

4,109,305

127,625

186,696

-

-

4,423,626 Total loans

$

10,974,005

127,625

208,643

-

-

11,310,273





*

Includes $2.9 million, $2.5 million, $2.4 million, $7.8 million, and $6.9 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively. **

Includes $26.0 million, $24.3 million, $27.2 million, $20.3 million, and $28.9 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares,

Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Delinquency (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



September 30,

2024

*

June 30,

2024

*

March 31,

2024

*

December 31,

2023

*

September 30,

2023

* (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)

























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 16

$

685

-

%

12

$

616

-

%

351

$

38,502

1.1

%

307

$

30,041

0.9

%

6

$

573

-

% Home equity loans 112

3,907

0.3

%

104

3,771

0.3

%

113

4,608

0.4

%

121

5,761

0.5

%

112

4,707

0.4

% Consumer loans 801

10,777

0.5

%

742

10,372

0.5

%

737

9,911

0.5

%

896

11,211

0.5

%

733

9,874

0.5

% Commercial real estate loans 21

5,919

0.2

%

21

4,310

0.1

%

25

6,396

0.2

%

23

3,204

0.1

%

22

3,411

0.1

% Commercial loans 34

3,260

0.2

%

59

4,366

0.3

%

62

3,091

0.2

%

59

4,196

0.3

%

52

2,847

0.2

% Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days 984

$

24,548

0.2

%

938

$

23,435

0.2

%

1,288

$

62,508

0.5

%

1,406

$

54,413

0.5

%

925

$

21,412

0.2

%



























































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 75

$

9,027

0.3

%

70

$

8,223

0.2

%

3

$

70

-

%

69

$

7,796

0.2

%

56

$

5,395

0.2

% Home equity loans 27

882

0.1

%

35

1,065

0.1

%

26

761

0.1

%

37

982

0.1

%

40

1,341

0.1

% Consumer loans 296

3,600

0.2

%

295

3,198

0.2

%

231

2,545

0.1

%

322

3,754

0.2

%

236

2,707

0.1

% Commercial real estate loans 11

7,643

0.3

%

9

3,155

0.1

%

5

807

-

%

9

1,031

-

%

13

1,588

0.1

% Commercial loans 19

753

-

%

22

8,732

0.5

%

27

1,284

0.1

%

16

703

-

%

15

981

0.1

% Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days 428

$

21,905

0.2

%

431

$

24,373

0.2

%

292

$

5,467

-

%

453

$

14,266

0.1

%

360

$

12,012

0.1

%



























































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **

























































Residential mortgage loans 52

$

5,370

0.2

%

53

$

5,553

0.2

%

50

$

5,813

0.2

%

70

$

7,995

0.2

%

79

$

7,695

0.2

% Home equity loans 67

2,558

0.2

%

51

2,506

0.2

%

71

2,823

0.2

%

81

3,126

0.3

%

73

2,206

0.2

% Consumer loans 402

3,983

0.2

%

358

3,012

0.1

%

398

3,345

0.2

%

440

3,978

0.2

%

357

3,020

0.1

% Commercial real estate loans 13

6,167

0.2

%

19

6,034

0.2

%

22

6,931

0.2

%

27

6,712

0.2

%

27

8,416

0.3

% Commercial loans 85

14,484

0.8

%

72

3,385

0.2

%

62

3,421

0.2

%

53

2,780

0.2

%

39

2,472

0.2

% Total loans delinquent 90 days or more 619

$

32,562

0.3

%

553

$

20,490

0.2

%

603

$

22,333

0.2

%

671

$

24,591

0.2

%

575

$

23,809

0.2

%



























































Total loans delinquent 2,031

$

79,015

0.7

%

1,922

$

68,298

0.6

%

2,183

$

90,308

0.8

%

2,530

$

93,270

0.8

%

1,860

$

57,233

0.5

%





*

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. **

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $0.2 million, $0.1 million, $0.4 million, $0.6 million, and $1.4 million at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares,

Inc. and Subsidiaries Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Quarter

ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023 Beginning balance $



125,070

124,897

125,243

124,841

124,423 Provision 5,727

2,169

4,234

3,801

3,983 Charge-offs residential mortgage (255)

(252)

(162)

(266)

(171) Charge-offs home equity (890)

(237)

(412)

(133)

(320) Charge-offs consumer (3,560)

(2,561)

(4,573)

(3,860)

(3,085) Charge-offs commercial real estate (475)

(500)

(349)

(742)

(484) Charge-offs commercial (1,580)

(1,319)

(1,163)

(806)

(1,286) Recoveries 1,776

2,873

2,079

2,408

1,781 Ending balance $



125,813

125,070

124,897

125,243

124,841 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.18

%

0.07

%

0.16

%

0.12

%

0.13

%



Nine months ended September 30,

2024

2023 Beginning balance $









125,243

118,036 ASU 2022-02 Adoption -

426 Provision 12,130

14,863 Charge-offs residential mortgage (669)

(923) Charge-offs home equity (1,539)

(719) Charge-offs consumer (10,694)

(8,591) Charge-offs commercial real estate (1,324)

(1,624) Charge-offs commercial (4,062)

(3,360) Recoveries 6,728

6,733 Ending balance $









125,813

124,841 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.14

%

0.10

%

Northwest Bancshares,

Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated.

Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter

ended



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

Average balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost



Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $

3,286,316

31,537

3.84

%

$

3,342,749

32,182

3.85

%

$

3,392,524

32,674

3.85

%

$

3,442,308

32,739

3.80

%

$

3,476,446

32,596

3.75

% Home equity loans 1,166,866

17,296

5.90

%

1,183,497

17,303

5.88

%

1,205,273

17,294

5.77

%

1,238,420

17,590

5.64

%

1,264,134

17,435

5.47

% Consumer loans 1,955,988

26,034

5.29

%

2,048,396

26,334

5.17

%

2,033,620

25,033

4.95

%

2,055,783

24,667

4.76

%

2,092,023

23,521

4.46

% Commercial real estate loans 2,995,032

47,473

6.31

%

3,023,762

45,658

5.97

%

2,999,224

43,425

5.73

%

2,950,589

43,337

5.75

%

2,911,145

41,611

5.59

% Commercial loans 1,819,400

34,837

7.62

%

1,770,345

33,229

7.43

%

1,714,667

31,857

7.35

%

1,564,617

28,801

7.20

%

1,447,211

26,239

7.09

% Total loans receivable (a)

(b)

(d) 11,223,602

157,177

5.57

%

11,368,749

154,706

5.47

%

11,345,308

150,283

5.33

%

11,251,717

147,134

5.19

%

11,190,959

141,402

5.01

% Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,735,728

10,908

2.51

%

1,734,085

9,426

2.17

%

1,717,306

7,944

1.85

%

1,741,687

7,951

1.83

%

1,781,010

8,072

1.81

% Investment securities (c)

(d) 263,127

1,504

2.29

%

287,262

1,316

1.83

%

333,752

1,430

1.71

%

335,121

1,425

1.70

%

336,125

1,431

1.70

% FHLB stock, at cost 20,849

394

7.51

%

25,544

498

7.84

%

32,249

607

7.57

%

35,082

665

7.52

%

37,722

668

7.03

% Other interest-earning deposits 173,770

2,312

5.29

%

135,520

1,791

5.23

%

61,666

832

5.34

%

71,987

970

5.27

%

67,143

915

5.33

% Total interest-earning assets 13,417,076

172,295

5.11

%

13,551,160

167,737

4.98

%

13,490,281

161,096

4.80

%

13,435,594

158,145

4.67

%

13,412,959

152,488

4.51

% Noninterest-earning assets (e) 934,593









907,432









918,331









893,426









966,364







Total assets $

14,351,669









$

14,458,592









$

14,408,612









$

14,329,020









$

14,379,323







Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits (g) $

2,151,933

6,680

1.23

%

$

2,144,278

5,957

1.12

%

$

2,122,035

5,036

0.95

%

$

2,102,320

4,045

0.76

%

$

2,116,759

2,695

0.51

% Interest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,567,682

7,452

1.15

%

2,555,863

6,646

1.05

%

2,538,823

5,402

0.86

%

2,573,634

4,921

0.76

%

2,569,229

4,086

0.63

% Money market deposit accounts (g) 1,966,684

9,170

1.85

%

1,957,990

8,601

1.77

%

1,961,332

7,913

1.62

%

1,997,116

7,446

1.48

%

2,112,228

6,772

1.27

% Time deposits (g) 2,830,737

30,896

4.34

%

2,832,720

31,550

4.48

%

2,697,983

29,335

4.37

%

2,447,335

24,187

3.92

%

2,164,559

18,136

3.32

% Borrowed funds (f) 220,677

2,266

4.09

%

323,191

3,662

4.56

%

469,697

5,708

4.89

%

548,089

6,826

4.94

%

643,518

7,937

4.89

% Subordinated debt 114,396

1,148

4.01

%

114,308

1,148

4.02

%

114,225

1,148

4.02

%

114,134

1,148

4.02

%

114,045

1,148

4.03

% Junior subordinated debentures 129,727

2,467

7.56

%

129,663

2,449

7.47

%

129,597

2,459

7.51

%

129,532

2,512

7.59

%

129,466

2,456

7.42

% Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,981,836

60,079

2.39

%

10,058,013

60,013

2.40

%

10,033,692

57,001

2.28

%

9,912,160

51,085

2.04

%

9,849,804

43,230

1.74

% Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,579,775









2,595,511









2,567,781









2,675,788









2,757,091







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 217,161









263,634









257,269









234,177









257,141







Total liabilities 12,778,772









12,917,158









12,858,742









12,822,125









12,864,036







Shareholders' equity 1,572,897









1,541,434









1,549,870









1,506,895









1,515,287







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $

14,351,669









$

14,458,592









$

14,408,612









$

14,329,020









$

14,379,323







Net interest income/Interest rate spread FTE



112,216

2.72

%





107,724

2.58

%





104,095

2.52

%





107,060

2.63

%





109,258

2.77

% Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin FTE $

3,435,240





3.33

%

$

3,493,147





3.20

%

$

3,456,589





3.10

%

$

3,523,434





3.16

%

$

3,563,155





3.23

% Tax equivalent adjustment (d)



914









883









857









758









890



Net interest income, GAAP basis



111,302









106,841









103,238









106,302









108,368



Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.34X









1.35X









1.34X









1.36X









1.36X













(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g)

Average cost of deposits were 1.78%, 1.76%, 1.61%, 1.37%, and 1.07%, respectively, and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 2.27%, 2.24%, 2.06%, 1.77%, and 1.40%, respectively.



Northwest Bancshares,

Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.

Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Nine months ended September 30,

2024

2023

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

(h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

(h) Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Residential mortgage loans $

3,340,332

96,392

3.85

%

$

3,485,130

97,090

3.71

% Home equity loans 1,185,145

51,893

5.85

%

1,273,878

50,467

5.30

% Consumer loans 2,012,461

77,401

5.14

%

2,119,717

66,977

4.22

% Commercial real estate loans 3,005,966

136,556

6.07

%

2,857,555

117,074

5.40

% Commercial loans 1,768,325

99,923

7.55

%

1,312,750

67,465

6.78

% Loans receivable (a)

(b) (d) 11,312,229

462,165

5.46

%

11,049,030

399,073

4.83

% Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,729,064

28,278

2.18

%

1,849,567

24,935

1.80

% Investment securities (c) (d) 294,598

4,251

1.92

%

364,956

4,909

1.79

% FHLB stock, at cost 26,195

1,499

7.64

%

40,945

2,202

7.19

% Other interest-earning deposits 124,037

4,935

5.31

%

64,560

1,931

4.00

% Total interest-earning assets 13,486,123

501,128

4.96

%

13,369,058

433,050

4.33

% Noninterest-earning assets (e) 919,969









880,799































Total assets $

14,406,092









$

14,249,857































Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings deposits (g) $

2,139,461

17,673

1.10

%

$

2,163,564

4,777

0.30

% Interest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,554,172

19,501

1.02

%

2,550,433

6,684

0.35

% Money market deposit accounts (g) 1,962,019

25,684

1.75

%

2,246,422

17,289

1.03

% Time deposits (g) 2,787,306

91,780

4.40

%

1,733,428

35,993

2.78

% Borrowed funds (f) 337,427

11,636

4.61

%

740,011

26,077

4.71

% Subordinated debt 114,310

3,444

4.02

%

113,958

3,444

4.03

% Junior subordinated debentures 129,662

7,375

7.60

%

129,401

6,889

7.02

% Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,024,357

177,093

2.36

%

9,677,217

101,153

1.40

% Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,581,018









2,822,178







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 245,917









239,034































Total liabilities 12,851,292









12,738,429































Shareholders' equity 1,554,800









1,511,428































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $

14,406,092









$

14,249,857































Net interest income/Interest rate spread



324,035

2.60

%





331,897

2.93

%























Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $

3,461,766





3.21

%

$

3,691,841





3.32

%























Tax equivalent adjustment (d)



2,654









2,516



Net interest income, GAAP basis



321,381









329,381



























Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.35X









1.38X













(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material. (c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g)

Average cost of deposits were 1.72% and 0.75%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 2.19% and 1.00%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

