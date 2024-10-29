Updated Version Of The Company's Articles Of Association
10/29/2024 7:33:15 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The updated Articles of Association of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB are announced.
Contact person:
Lukas Radžiūnas
Head of Corporate Relations and Communications
+370 666 21 780
