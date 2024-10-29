عربي


Updated Version Of The Company's Articles Of Association


10/29/2024 7:33:15 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The updated Articles of Association of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB are announced.


Contact person:

Lukas Radžiūnas
Head of Corporate Relations and Communications
+370 666 21 780
...

Attachment

  • MXGR_Istatai_registruoti 2024-10-24

