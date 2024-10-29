(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global fire pump is driven by rising fire hazards and expanding applications across sectors like oil & gas, refineries, industrial sites, airports, and residential areas. Urbanization, demand, and irrigation needs further market growth.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the global fire pump market was valued at approximately USD 528.7 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 767.7 Million by 2032. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2023 to 2033, the market demonstrates robust growth fueled by the implementation of fire safety codes across various sectors, especially within commercial and industrial buildings.

The increasing global emphasis on safety protocols in both developed and developing regions contributes significantly to this growth. Many countries have introduced mandatory safety requirements to prevent and mitigate fire hazards, thus boosting the adoption of fire pumps across industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, and construction.

Further supporting market growth is the rising awareness and adoption of fire safety equipment in residential sectors. Additionally, technological advancements in fire pump systems-such as remote monitoring and automation capabilities-have improved both efficiency and reliability, attracting industries to invest in high-performance fire protection solutions.

To meet the evolving safety demands, manufacturers in the fire pump market are expanding their portfolios with customized and eco-friendly options. With continued advancements and regional demand spikes, the fire pump market is positioned for steady growth throughout the forecast period.

Growth Drivers and Opportunities:

The fire pumps demand is strongly supported by regulatory frameworks that mandate fire protection systems across commercial, industrial, and public infrastructure projects. As urbanization and industrialization progress globally, the market for fire pumps is seeing expansion in metropolitan regions where construction projects require effective safety measures.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of smart technology and IoT-enabled monitoring in fire pumps is enhancing system functionality. This shift toward smart fire pump solutions is providing companies with opportunities to differentiate through technology and boost system reliability, thereby appealing to safety-conscious industries.

In addition, environmental concerns are driving the demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly fire pump systems. This trend aligns with global sustainability goals, encouraging manufacturers to design pumps that adhere to eco-conscious standards without compromising performance.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The global fire pump market is projected to grow from USD 528.7 Million in 2022 to USD 767.7 Million by 2032.

The market is estimated to expand at a 3.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, driven by infrastructure upgrades and safety compliance regulations.

Increasing adoption of IoT and automation in fire pumps is boosting system efficiency and demand. Growing emphasis on eco-friendly and energy-efficient fire pumps aligns with global environmental goals, providing manufacturers with new avenues for innovation.

“Market growth for fire pumps is propelled by stringent fire safety regulations and the modernization of fire protection infrastructure. This surge is expected to maintain steady growth, particularly with rising construction and industrial safety investments worldwide,” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).









Component Insights:

The fire pump market is segmented by components such as controllers, drivers, and systems that enhance the functionality of the pumps. Controllers, in particular, have seen significant development, with modern systems now integrating digital monitoring to ensure real-time operation checks and improve response accuracy during emergencies. Drivers, which power the fire pump system, are increasingly efficient and reliable, available in both electric and diesel types, catering to varying needs across sectors.

The incorporation of smart systems, along with advancements in electric fireplace technology, enables remote control and real-time status tracking, optimizing fire pump performance in large-scale industrial and commercial settings. The adaptability and efficiency of these component innovations are expected to sustain their popularity and importance in fire pump and electric fireplace systems over the forecast period.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:



Regulatory Compliance : Global fire safety standards mandate advanced fire safety solutions, driving demand for fire pumps.

Construction and Industrial Development : Rapid urbanization and expanding industrial infrastructure increase the need for fire protection, especially in Asia-Pacific and North America.

Technology Integration : Growing interest in smart technologies, such as IoT-enabled systems, enhances fire pump functionalities and opens avenues for data-driven maintenance. Sustainability Focus : Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on energy-efficient and eco-friendly solutions to align with green initiatives and carbon reduction goals.

Explore Full Report Details and Uncover Key Market Insights!

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

Leading companies in the fire pump market are concentrating on expanding product lines and investing in R&D to meet evolving safety standards and industry demands. Key players include Pentair Ltd., Grundfos Pumps Corporation, and Xylem Inc., each leveraging strategic partnerships and technology integration to enhance their market positions. These companies hold substantial market shares due to their commitment to product innovation, regulatory compliance, and customer-centric solutions.

Emerging players are entering the market with eco-friendly fire pump solutions and are expected to see growth as they address niche market needs. This competitive landscape is shaped by a continuous focus on innovation, product differentiation, and compliance with global fire safety regulations.

Key Players:

Xylem Inc.; Grundfos Pumps Corporation; Pentair Ltd.; CET Fire Pumps Mfg. Inc.; Eaton; Waterous; NAFFCO; Armstrong Fluid Technology; Canariis Corporation.

Fire Pump Market Segmentation Analysis:

By product Type:



horizontal split case

vertical split case

vertical in line

vertical turbine end suction



By Power for Operating:



electric fire pumps

diesel fire pumps

steam turbine dual fire pumps

By Application:



irrigation

sludge handling

wastewater

boiler feed

stormwater handling others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA)

French Language:

Selon Future Market Insights (FMI), le marché mondial des pompes à incendie était évalué à environ 528,7 Millions USD en 2022 et devrait atteindre 767,7 Millions USD d'ici 2032. Avec un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 3,8 % de 2023 à 2033, le marché affiche une croissance robuste alimentée par la mise en œuvre de codes de sécurité incendie dans divers secteurs, notamment dans les bâtiments commerciaux et industriels.

L'importance croissante accordée aux protocoles de sécurité dans les régions développées et en développement contribue largement à cette croissance. De nombreux pays ont introduit des exigences de sécurité obligatoires pour prévenir et atténuer les risques d'incendie, favorisant ainsi l'adoption de pompes à incendie dans des secteurs tels que la fabrication, le pétrole et le gaz et la construction.

La croissance du marché est également soutenue par la sensibilisation et l'adoption croissantes des équipements de sécurité incendie dans le secteur résidentiel. De plus, les avancées technologiques dans les systèmes de pompes à incendie, telles que les capacités de surveillance et d'automatisation à distance, ont amélioré à la fois l'efficacité et la fiabilité, incitant les industries à investir dans des solutions de protection incendie hautes performances.

Pour répondre aux exigences de sécurité en constante évolution, les fabricants du marché des pompes à incendie élargissent leurs portefeuilles avec des options personnalisées et respectueuses de l'environnement. Grâce aux progrès continus et aux pics de demande régionaux, le marché des pompes à incendie est positionné pour une croissance régulière tout au long de la période de prévision.

Moteurs de croissance et opportunités :

La demande de pompes à incendie est fortement soutenue par les cadres réglementaires qui imposent des systèmes de protection contre les incendies dans les projets d'infrastructures commerciales, industrielles et publiques. À mesure que l'urbanisation et l'industrialisation progressent à l'échelle mondiale, le marché des pompes à incendie connaît une expansion dans les régions métropolitaines où les projets de construction nécessitent des mesures de sécurité efficaces.

De plus, l'adoption croissante de technologies intelligentes et de la surveillance par IoT dans les pompes à incendie améliore la fonctionnalité du système. Cette évolution vers des solutions de pompes à incendie intelligentes offre aux entreprises la possibilité de se différencier grâce à la technologie et d'améliorer la fiabilité du système, séduisant ainsi les industries soucieuses de la sécurité.

En outre, les préoccupations environnementales stimulent la demande de systèmes de pompes à incendie économes en énergie et respectueux de l'environnement. Cette tendance s'aligne sur les objectifs mondiaux de durabilité, encourageant les fabricants à concevoir des pompes qui respectent les normes écologiques sans compromettre les performances.

Principaux points à retenir de l'étude de marché :



Le marché mondial des pompes à incendie devrait passer de 528,7 Millions USD en 2022 à 767,7 Millions USD en 2032.

Le marché devrait croître à un TCAC de 3,8 % entre 2023 et 2033, grâce aux améliorations des infrastructures et aux réglementations de conformité en matière de sécurité.

L'adoption croissante de l'IoT et de l'automatisation dans les pompes à incendie stimule l'efficacité et la demande du système. L'accent croissant mis sur les pompes à incendie respectueuses de l'environnement et économes en énergie s'aligne sur les objectifs environnementaux mondiaux, offrant aux fabricants de nouvelles voies d'innovation.

(( La croissance du marché des pompes à incendie est stimulée par les réglementations strictes en matière de sécurité incendie et la modernisation des infrastructures de protection contre les incendies. Cette poussée devrait maintenir une croissance régulière, en particulier avec la hausse des investissements dans la construction et la sécurité industrielle à l'échelle mondiale )), estime Nikhil Kaitwade , vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Informations sur les composants :

Le marché des pompes à incendie est segmenté par composants tels que les contrôleurs, les pilotes et les systèmes qui améliorent la fonctionnalité des pompes. Les contrôleurs, en particulier, ont connu un développement significatif, les systèmes modernes intégrant désormais une surveillance numérique pour assurer des contrôles de fonctionnement en temps réel et améliorer la précision de la réponse en cas d'urgence. Les pilotes, qui alimentent le système de pompe à incendie, sont de plus en plus efficaces et fiables, disponibles en version électrique et diesel, répondant aux différents besoins des différents secteurs.

L'intégration de systèmes intelligents, ainsi que les progrès de la technologie des foyers électriques , permettent un contrôle à distance et un suivi de l'état en temps réel, optimisant ainsi les performances des pompes à incendie dans les environnements industriels et commerciaux à grande échelle. L'adaptabilité et l'efficacité de ces innovations en matière de composants devraient maintenir leur popularité et leur importance dans les systèmes de pompes à incendie et de foyers électriques au cours de la période de prévision.

Principaux déterminants de la croissance, des tendances et des opportunités du marché :



Conformité réglementaire : les normes mondiales de sécurité incendie imposent des solutions de sécurité incendie avancées, ce qui stimule la demande de pompes à incendie.

Construction et développement industriel : L'urbanisation rapide et l'expansion des infrastructures industrielles augmentent le besoin de protection contre les incendies, en particulier en Asie-Pacifique et en Amérique du Nord.

Intégration technologique : L'intérêt croissant pour les technologies intelligentes, telles que les systèmes compatibles IoT, améliore les fonctionnalités des pompes à incendie et ouvre la voie à une maintenance basée sur les données. Priorité au développement durable : les fabricants se concentrent de plus en plus sur des solutions écoénergétiques et respectueuses de l'environnement pour s'aligner sur les initiatives vertes et les objectifs de réduction des émissions de carbone.

Principales entreprises et informations sur les parts de marché :

Les principales entreprises du marché des pompes à incendie se concentrent sur l'élargissement de leurs gammes de produits et investissent dans la recherche et le développement pour répondre aux normes de sécurité en constante évolution et aux exigences du secteur. Parmi les principaux acteurs figurent Pentair Ltd., Grundfos Pumps Corporation et Xylem Inc., qui s'appuient chacune sur des partenariats stratégiques et l'intégration de technologies pour renforcer leur position sur le marché. Ces entreprises détiennent des parts de marché substantielles en raison de leur engagement en matière d'innovation produit, de conformité réglementaire et de solutions centrées sur le client.

Les nouveaux acteurs arrivent sur le marché avec des solutions de pompes à incendie respectueuses de l'environnement et devraient connaître une croissance à mesure qu'ils répondent aux besoins de niche du marché. Ce paysage concurrentiel est façonné par une attention continue portée à l'innovation, à la différenciation des produits et au respect des réglementations mondiales en matière de sécurité incendie.

Acteurs clés :

Xylem Inc. ; Grundfos Pumps Corporation ; Pentair Ltd. ; CET Fire Pumps Mfg. Inc. ; Eaton ; Waterous ; NAFFCO ; Armstrong Fluid Technology ; Canariis Corporation.

Analyse de la segmentation du marché des pompes à incendie :

Par type de produit :



boîtier à division horizontale

boîtier à division verticale

vertical en ligne

turbine verticale aspiration finale



Par puissance pour l'exploitation :



pompes à incendie électriques

pompes à incendie diesel

turbine à vapeur pompes à incendie doubles

Par application :



irrigation

gestion des boues

eaux usées

alimentation de la chaudière

gestion des eaux pluviales autres

Par région :



Amérique du Nord

l'Amérique latine

Europe

Asie de l'Est

Asie du Sud et Pacifique Moyen-Orient et Afrique (MEA)

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

