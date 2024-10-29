KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.67 To USD 72.28 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Price of Kuwaiti oil dropped USD 1.67 to settle on USD 72.28 per barrel on Monday compared to USD 73.95 pb on Friday, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) said on Tuesday. Globally, price of dropped by USD 4.63 to USD 71.42 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude fell by USD 4.4 to USD 67.38 pb. The decline of both crudes followed reports of tension increasing in the Middle East region connected with strikes that targeted military Iran. (end) km

