Nov. 4Th Deadline In Lawsuit For Investors Who Lost Over $100,000 In Shares Of Gitlab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) Announced By Shareholders Foundation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation, announced that a deadline is coming up on November 4, 2024, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB ) shares

Investors who purchased in excess of $100,000 in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB ) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 4, 2024. ThoseNASDAQ: GTLB investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On September 5, 2024, a lawsuit was filed against GitLab Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning GitLab's ability to develop AI features that would generate code more efficiently and increase market demand for its DevSecOps platform.

Those who purchased shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB ) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED