Bitget Wallet Launches Babylon Staking Program With Billion-Point Airdrop

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a leading non-custodial Web3 wallet, has announced the launch of a new Babylon ecosystem staking program available through its Task2Get feature in the Earning Center. This month-long program runs from October 28 to November 28, offering users multiple opportunities to engage with Babylon ecosystem projects while earning significant rewards, including a total of 9 billion points and 100,000 pSTAKE tokens airdrop.

Babylon connects Bitcoin's Proof-of-Work model with Proof-of-Stake networks, enabling Bitcoin staking in PoS systems to expand its use beyond a store of value. The Babylon ecosystem builds on this, offering DeFi projects and tools that increase Bitcoin's utility and cross-chain opportunities. The Babylon ecosystem staking initiative on Bitget Wallet's platform includes tasks tied to prominent blockchain projects like pSTAKE, Corn, Solv, Bedrock, StakeStone, Lorenzo, SatLayer, and PumpBTC. Participants can complete various staking-related interactions within the wallet to be eligible for reward distributions.

By engaging in on-chain staking and exploring Babylon's ecosystem offerings through Bitget Wallet, users can share in the substantial reward pool provided by Babylon ecosystem projects. Bitget Wallet's Earning Center is dedicated to bringing users streamlined access to cryptocurrency earning opportunities. Within the Task2Get section, users can conveniently participate in various incentivized activities while deepening their involvement with leading blockchain projects.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, stated,“Our partnership with Babylon allows us to offer a robust range of staking opportunities, underscoring our commitment to providing a rewarding and engaging experience for users. This initiative makes it easier for our community to explore the Babylon ecosystem and benefit from an impressive reward structure that enhances their overall Web3 journey.”

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, where endless possibilities come together in one wallet. Uniting over 40 million users, this non-custodial wallet brings everything onchain in one place-asset management, quick swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, and an NFT marketplace. With wallet options like mnemonic, MPC, and AA, Bitget Wallet serves everyone from beginners to advanced traders. Supporting 100+ blockchains, 20,000+ DApps and 500,000+ tokens, it connects to hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges for seamless multi-chain trading, and offers a $300 million protection fund to keep your digital assets safe.

