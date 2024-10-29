Medify Air Donates Air Purifiers To People Impacted By Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Medify Air announced today that they would be donating over $100,000 worth of air purifiers to people impacted by Hurricane Helene in the southeast. Medify Air like everyone else was saddened to see the damage caused by the storm and wants to help those impacted as they rebuild.

Medify Air is committed to clean indoor air and wants to do its part as a member of the southeast community. It is important during a time of need to come together and help the different neighborhoods rebuild after the devastation caused by the hurricane. Mold growth is a common issue that many home and business owners face after water damage. Air purifiers are a great way to clean the air of mold spores and other harmful airborne pollutants. Improved indoor air quality can impact your overall health, cognitive function, infectious disease transmission rate and overall comfort. In support of these recovery efforts, Medify Air is working closely with FEMA to give 500 units to individuals in Florida, 250 units to individuals in North Carolina, and 250 units to individuals in Tennessee.

Medify Air was established in 2018 with the goal of improving indoor air quality for all. Today they offer a full product line of HEPA air purifiers for various room sizes in homes and institutions and are the number one air purifier for schools nationwide.

