5-Day Session Of J&K Assembly To Begin On Nov 4

Session Schedule

November 4: Election of the Speaker and the Lieutenant Governor's address to the House.

November 5: Obituary references for former MLAs who passed away since the last session of the erstwhile assembly.

November 6-7: Discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the LG's address.

November 8: Discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the LG's address and the reply thereto.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now