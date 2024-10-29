5-Day Session Of J&K Assembly To Begin On Nov 4
Date
10/29/2024 7:07:29 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Legislative Assembly secretariat on Tuesday issued the provisional calendar for the first session of the House, set to begin on November 4. According to the provisional calendar, the five-day session will begin with the election of the Speaker and the Lieutenant Governor's address to the House.
Session Schedule
November 4: Election of the Speaker and the Lieutenant Governor's address to the House.
November 5: Obituary references for former MLAs who passed away since the last session of the erstwhile assembly.
November 6-7: Discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the LG's address.
November 8: Discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the LG's address and the reply thereto.
