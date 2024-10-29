Alithya To Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results On November 14
MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group Inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") will disclose on November 14, 2024, the financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Alithya will host a conference call followed by a question and answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time).
Financial statements, MD&A, press release, and presentation will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website.
Conference call
Date:
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Time:
9:00 a.m. (Eastern time)
Toll free dial-in number
1-800-990-4777
Live webcast:
Conference replay
A replay will
be made
available until November 21, 2024.
Conference replay North American toll free: 1-888-660-6345
Conference replay entry code: 15493 #
About
Alithya
Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce,
Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.
Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on three main pillars: strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement.
With gender parity and carbon care certifications already obtained, and in pursuit of indigenous relations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.
