NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- theMednet, the leading Question-and-Answer for physicians, has been awarded a $2 million contract by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to develop an Artificial Intelligence-based platform aimed at increasing physician engagement in cancer clinical trials, with a special focus on improving diversity among trial participants.

Building on theMednet's robust community utilized by over 85% of U.S. oncologists, this innovative solution uses the latest AI techniques to match physician inquiries with relevant clinical trials, ultimately improving patient access to potentially life-saving therapies. Dr. Nadine Housri, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of theMednet, remarked, "This is a completely new paradigm for how doctors learn about clinical trials which is much more aligned with how they practice medicine. theMednet will be the first place where doctors can ask clinical questions like, 'Would you consider circulating DNA assay in resected node-negative deficient MMR colon cancer to guide your treatment?' and get all related trials trying to answer that question."

The intelligent matching will also ensure that physicians receive real-time, personalized trial recommendations based on their specialty, location, and patient demographics. Brian Adams, Chief Technology Officer of theMednet, added, "Traditional clinical trial searches are time-consuming and inefficient, requiring physicians to interpret and align intricate eligibility criteria. By utilizing advancements in AI, our platform will understand the nuances of finding the right clinical trial and not only streamline the search process but also enhance the ability to enroll a more diverse patient population."

This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the National Cancer

Institute, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N91024C00071

About theMednet:

Founded in 2014, theMednet is a free, doctor-only platform that helps bridge the knowledge gap between experts and the broader physician community through question-and-answer. Built by doctors for doctors, theMednet provides timely, peer-reviewed answers to nuanced clinical questions, and makes this information widely available and searchable at the point of care to improve patient outcomes. theMednet is a trusted resource to the medical community, with nine out of 10 doctors extremely likely to recommend it to a colleague.



In addition to its web-based community forum, theMednet has an app, a blog , and offers a daily newsletter for physicians. For more information about theMednet and its AI-driven initiatives, visit themednet and profiles on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn or email [email protected] .

