Syndax To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Host Conference Call And Webcast On November 5, 2024

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX ), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2024 results and provide a business update on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

In connection with the release, Syndax's management will host a call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business update.

The live audio webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page

in the Investors section of the Company's website. Alternatively, the conference call may be accessed through the following:

Conference ID: Syndax3Q24

Domestic Dial-in Number: 800-590-8290

International Dial-in Number: 240-690-8800

Live webcast:

For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at

approximately 24 hours after the conference call and will be available for 90 days following the call.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals

is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies.

Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a selective menin inhibitor, and NiktimvoTM (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit /

or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

[email protected]

Tel 781.684.9827

