Syndax To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Host Conference Call And Webcast On November 5, 2024

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX ), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2024 financial results and provide a business update on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
In connection with the earnings release, Syndax's management will host a conference call and live Audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business update.
The live audio webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page
in the Investors section of the Company's website. Alternatively, the conference call may be accessed through the following:
Conference ID: Syndax3Q24
Domestic Dial-in Number: 800-590-8290
International Dial-in Number: 240-690-8800
Live webcast:
For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at
approximately 24 hours after the conference call and will be available for 90 days following the call.
About Syndax
Syndax Pharmaceuticals
is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies.
Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a selective menin inhibitor, and NiktimvoTM (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit /
or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .
Syndax Contact
Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]
Tel 781.684.9827
SNDX-G
SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
