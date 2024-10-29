Reejig Announces Key Senior Appointments To Accelerate U.S. Expansion And Drive Workforce Transformation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reejig , the global leader in workforce intelligence, today proudly announces the appointment of three distinguished leaders to advance the company's growth in the U.S. market. These strategic hires are part of Reejig's mission to help organizations build bold, responsible workforce strategies and bring the company's vision of Zero Wasted Potential to the global stage.

Over the last 12 months, Reejig has reinvented its own workforce DNA, embracing a structure that integrates full-time employees, flex workers, and digital workers. The company has strategically deployed AI and automation to streamline repetitive tasks, freeing employees to focus on meaningful, high-value work. "Our goal is to create an AI-first company," said Siobhan Savage, CEO of Reejig. "Living and breathing our mission allows us to invest heavily in the world's best talent to serve our customers and help them navigate the changing world of work."

Nuno Gonçalves – Head of Workforce Strategy, USA

Nuno Gonçalves, a globally recognized expert in workforce strategy, brings extensive experience from his roles at Nike, Mars, and the Josh Bersin Academy. In his new role, Nuno will lead Reejig's workforce strategy team across the USA, working closely with customers to help them adopt bold, future-ready workforce strategies. "I've dedicated most of my career to transforming HR at multi-billion dollar companies, and I am inspired by Reejig's mission of transforming the way any company will do HR in the near future," said Gonçalves. "I see no one else doing it the way they are, and I want to be a part of this journey."



Amy Wilson – Product Strategy and Technology Integration Advisor

Amy Wilson, who has led product for

SuccessFactors and Workday, will focus on ensuring Reejig's workforce intelligence solutions harmonize seamlessly across customers' technology ecosystems. Her expertise will help organizations unlock value through connected and scalable solutions, making workforce intelligence a core part of their operational success. "With its differential architecture and mindset to help organizations mobilize in understanding and filling skill gaps, Reejig is uniquely positioned to solve the biggest focus in the HR space," said Wilson. "Not only does Reejig have superior tech to understand skills, they've gone a step further in understanding specific tasks, which is essential to optimizing the future workforce of humans and AI."

Lynne Oldham – Advisor to Chief People Officers and CHROs

Lynne Oldham, former Chief People Officer of Zoom with additional experience from Driscoll's, Castrol, and BNP Paribas, joins Reejig as a key advisor. Lynne will work directly with Chief People Officers and CHROs, providing guidance on workforce transformation and helping them develop bold and responsible strategies that embrace the future of work. Her deep experience in leading large-scale workforce initiatives will be invaluable to Reejig's customers. "Reejig is changing the game in workforce transformation by ensuring that companies can scale in a way that is both efficient and humane," said Oldham. "It's not just about leveraging AI for productivity-it's about using AI to unlock human potential, which is something I've been passionate about throughout my career."

The Next Phase of Reejig's Growth

"There has never been a more important time for our mission," said Siobhan Savage, CEO of Reejig. "We are building a world-class team to help our customers design bold and responsible workforce strategies while ensuring that every worker has access to meaningful work. We are excited about this next phase of growth and bringing our mission of Zero Wasted Potential to the world."

About Reejig

Reejig is a workforce intelligence platform on a mission to create Zero Wasted Potential. By combining independently audited Ethical AI, Work OntologyTM, and predictive intelligence, Reejig empowers organizations to make bold, strategic decisions about AI adoption, workforce mobilization, and reskilling-ensuring everyone has access to meaningful work. Through the Reejig platform and integration with existing HCM systems, Reejig enables worker mobility and workforce agility, ensuring companies remain competitive and future-ready.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Reejig

