Remix Therapeutics Announces Participation In Jefferies London Healthcare Conference


10/29/2024 7:02:13 AM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that its management team will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Jefferies London Healthcare conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 in London, UK.

For those investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with the Remix management team, please contact your Jefferies representative.

About Remix Therapeutics
 Remix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. The REMasterTM technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the potential to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit
.

Contacts:

Media Contact:
Peg Rusconi
Deerfield Group
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Will O'Connor
Precision AQ
[email protected]

