Remix Therapeutics Announces Participation In Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that its management team will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Jefferies London Healthcare on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 in London, UK.

For those investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with the Remix management team, please contact your Jefferies representative.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. The REMasterTM technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the potential to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Peg Rusconi

Deerfield Group

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Will O'Connor

Precision AQ

[email protected]



