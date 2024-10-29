Compugen To Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Tuesday, November 12, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Compugen Ltd.

(Nasdaq: CGEN ) (TASE: CGEN) a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced, that it will release its third quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a call and webcast to review the financial results and provide a corporate update at 8:30 am ET.

As part of the update, management will discuss Compugen's data that will have been presented at the Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, being held on November 8-10, 2024.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial 1-866-744-5399 from the U.S.,

or +972-3-918-0644 internationally. The call will be available via live webcast through Compugen's website, located at the following link .

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About

Compugen

Compugen

is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery platform (UnigenTM) to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer

immunotherapies.

Compugen has two proprietary product candidates in Phase 1 development: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902,

a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Rilvegostomig, a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody where the TIGIT component is derived from Compugen's clinical stage anti-TIGIT antibody, COM902, is in Phase 3 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multispecific antibodies.

In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage

immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance, of which the most advanced program, COM503, a potential first-in-class, high affinity anti-IL-18 binding protein antibody, which has been granted IND clearance from the FDA, is licensed to Gilead. Compugen

is headquartered in Israel, with offices in San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv

Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Company contact:

Yvonne Naughton, Ph.D.

VP, Head of Investor Relations, and Corporate Communications

Email:

[email protected]

Tel: +1

(628)

241-0071



