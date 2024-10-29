Optimove Placed Furthest On Completeness Of Vision Axis In The 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Multichannel Marketing Hubs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Optimove received second-highest scores for the Journey Building and Execution and Multichannel Optimization and Prioritization Use Cases in the accompanying report 2024 Critical Capabilities for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

New York, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing , has been named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH). Of the fourteen companies evaluated, Optimove was positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision as a Visionary. This Gartner Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of Multichannel Marketing Hubs providers: in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. A complimentary copy of the report is available here .



“We consider our positioning as the furthest in Vision in the Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs by Gartner as confirmation of our commitment to equip marketers with the tools they need for the future-today," explained Pini Yakuel, CEO and Founder of Optimove.“AI has ushered marketers into the“position-less” era where they are no longer pigeonholed in a specific role that requires dependency on other departments' support. Position-less marketing encourages marketers to be versatile, adaptable, and collaborative to achieve business goals. Optimove's AI capabilities empower marketers to enhance the value they provide while delivering more relevant, personalized journeys than ever.”



For a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report, go here .



Gartner also released the 2024 Critical Capabilities for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, a report that scores vendors across four key Use Cases and helps brands pinpoint areas of differentiation to determine which vendors may be suitable fits to their requirements.



Optimove received the following rankings and scores:

The second highest ranking for the Journey Building and Execution Use Case

The second highest ranking for the Multichannel Optimization and Prioritization use case



Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Audrey Brosnan , Tia Smart , Julia Multedo , et al., 23 October 2024



Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Tia Smart, Audrey Brosnan, et al., 28 October 2024



GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.



It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer global brands. For more information, visit Optimove.com.

