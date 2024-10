Seekout Announces CHRO Council Workshop Series To Empower Talent Leaders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Interactive Webinars Offer Strategy Insights for Achieving Workforce Agility and Business Longevity

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeekOut , the leading Talent Intelligence Platform, today shared details of its upcoming CHRO Council Series, a virtual event series designed to equip HR and talent leaders with practical strategies to succeed in today's competitive business environment. The five-part webinar series, created in partnership with SeekOut's recently established CHRO Council, will deliver expert guidance to help companies build and execute talent strategies that promote workforce agility and support organizational longevity.

Drawing on the expertise of the CHRO Council members, the series will provide a hands-on learning experience, combining 30 minutes of guided instruction using a customized worksheet with a 30-minute interactive Q&A session in each session. Participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with industry experts who bring decades of experience from leadership roles in prominent companies. At the conclusion of the series, attendees will receive a comprehensive digital workbook compiling all five worksheets and key takeaways from each session, serving as a valuable resource for ongoing talent strategy development.

The SeekOut CHRO Council Workshop Series schedule includes:



“ Strategic Workforce Planning: How to Get the Right People Involved ” – On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT, Dermot O'Brien, Former Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) and CHRO at ADP, will explore the critical elements of effective workforce planning.

“ Building a Holistic Talent Roadmap: How to Break Down Silos ” – Join Annie Rihn, Former VP of Talent at Discord & Zillow, on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT, for a practical, hands-on session about uniting talent functions for a seamless, holistic approach rooted in talent agility.

“ What's Up with DEI? How to Find Clarity in a Changing Landscape ” –

Hosted by Betty Thompson, Former CHRO at Booz Allen | Chair of the SHRM Board of Directors, this session on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT, will consider the key trends shaping the future of diversity, equity and inclusion.

“ The Business Case for Talent Mobility: How Skills Intelligence Strengthens Retention and Agility ” – Led by Jeff Diana, Former CHRO at Calendly & Atlassian, this workshop on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT, will show how talent intelligence can transform challenges into opportunities. “ The Most Exciting Chapter for HR: How to Inspire Change Across Organizations ” – On Thursday, December 12, 2024, David Landman, Former Head of Talent Development at Goldman Sachs, will discuss ways to cultivate intentional, generous workplace communities.



“Given the rapid changes in the talent landscape, it's crucial for HR professionals to adapt and evolve their strategies,” said Bryce Winkelman, Chief Business and Revenue Officer at SeekOut.“Our CHRO Council Workshop Series is designed to provide actionable advice and insights that HR and talent leaders can immediately apply to today's challenges and help their organizations prepare for the future.”

Registration for SeekOut's CHRO Council Workshop Series is open now, with options to sign up for the full series or individual webinars. Each session is tailored to equip participants with the tools and knowledge needed to lead their organizations through transformation, elevate performance and thrive in a dynamic market.

To learn more and register, visit .

About SeekOut

SeekOut's Talent Intelligence Platform helps thousands of organizations of all sizes and industries hire, grow and retain great talent. Founded in 2017 by a team of enterprise software veterans, SeekOut is backed by leading investors at Tiger Global Management, Madrona Venture Group, Mayfield, and Founders Circle Capital. SeekOut has two primary product offerings – Recruit, for identifying new talent, and Grow, for maximizing a company's existing internal talent. Leading companies, including Peraton, Experian and Northrup Grumman, rely on SeekOut to unify their talent acquisition, talent management, and talent analytics in a single people-first platform. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group for SeekOut ...